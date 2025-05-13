Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has shared his revelation concerning Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo state

Famous for issuing prophecies, Primate Ayodele unveiled a prophecy concerning the 2027 Imo state gubernatorial election

The prominent cleric commented on Uzodinma's political ambition, path, and political enemies

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

Owerri, Imo state - Primate Elijah Ayodele has said if Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo state, picks the wrong candidate, he will lose the 2027 election.

The Nigerian Tribune noted Primate Ayodele's fresh prophecy.

Primate Ayodele sends warning message to Imo state governor. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

In a recent statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church asked Governor Uzodinma to be careful 'so they would not lie against him at the presidency'.

Uzodinma, serving as the governor of Imo state since 2020, is the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF). PGF is a body of all governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ayodele said:

“Hope Uzodinma: He must be very careful despite the fact that he will be making a good effort. He must not make a mistake in picking a wrong candidate for his party. There will be so much confusion, and if he picks a wrong candidate, he will lose. His candidate will defeat Ihiedioha, but he should be mindful of insecurity, work with the poor masses, begin to start with a poverty alleviation programme, and have an open policy system. There is a future for his political ambition if he follows this with keen interest so that he won’t have political enemies. He must also be careful so they won’t lie against him at the presidency. He must work on his health and the movements of security operatives attached to the First Lady.”

Primate Ayodele warns Governor Uzodinma. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

2027 election: Ayodele speaks on who can sack Tinubu

Meanwhile, Primate Ayodele said if three politicians enter the next presidential election race, President Bola Tinubu "will not go beyond 2027".

Ayodele explained that there is a possibility of Tinubu not winning the 2027 election.

In the same vein, the preacher stated that governors who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been compromised ahead of the 2027 election.

Ayodele specifically mentioned Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Oyo, and Osun states as those that will be negotiated for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Uzodinma finally speaks on Tinubu's tax reform bills

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Uzodinma urged Nigerians to carefully review President Tinubu's tax reform bills before passing judgment.

Uzodinma expressed his belief that the bills would harmonise the tax system, promote prudence, and raise revenue for the government of Nigeria.

The Imo governor encouraged people to look beyond politics and understand the bills' provisions, highlighting potential benefits, such as a single-window tax payment system.

Source: Legit.ng