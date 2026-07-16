The MTN Kpalasa Offer explained — who qualifies, what you get, and for how long

Switching to a new 4G device on MTN and not knowing about the Kpalasa offer means leaving up to 50% extra data on the table — every single month. This guide explains exactly what the MTN Kpalasa offer is, who can get it, how to activate it, and how long it lasts.

MTN Kpalasa rewards customers who use new 4G devices on the MTN network with a 50% data bonus. Photo: @MTNLoaded (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

The MTN Kpalasa offer rewards customers who have new 4G devices on the MTN network with a 50% data bonus , for 3 months or 6 months, depending on their type of device.

, for 3 months or 6 months, depending on their type of device. To activate it, insert a registered MTN SIM into your new device, wait for a Welcome SMS confirming the bonus, then dial *312*1# to buy eligible data bundles.

confirming the bonus, then dial to buy eligible data bundles. Only 4G devices with special partnerships with MTN enjoy the offer for 6 months. All other qualifying 4G devices get 3 months.

enjoy the offer for 6 months. All other qualifying 4G devices get 3 months. You will be charged for activating an MTN data bundle, but you will not be charged for the data bonus.

for activating an MTN data bundle, but you will be charged for the data bonus. The data bonus does not roll over if unused before the end of a validity period.

What is the MTN Differentiated Kpalasa offer?

The MTN Differentiated Kpalasa Offer is an offer that rewards customers with new 4G devices on the MTN network with a 50% data bonus, for three months or six months, depending on their type of device.

Also known as the MTN 4G Smartphone Offer, it is designed to reward new and existing customers with new 4G smartphones. The offer is activated automatically when an eligible customer powers on their phone after inserting their MTN SIM into SIM slot 1.

The offer is only available for SIM slots that are 4G enabled. This is an important detail — inserting your SIM into a non-4G slot on a dual-SIM phone will not trigger the offer.

Who qualifies for the MTN Kpalasa offer?

Any 4G device that has never been used on the MTN network is classified as a "new" device for this offer. This means the device itself doesn't have to be brand new from a shop.

The device does not necessarily have to be brand new. You can also use an old 4G-enabled device, provided it has never been used with an MTN SIM.

To be eligible, you must meet all of the following:

Hold a registered MTN SIM card

Use a 4G-enabled device (new to the MTN network)

Have never previously received the MTN Differentiated Kpalasa offer on that SIM

Insert your SIM into the 4G-enabled SIM slot of the device

Who gets 3 months vs. 6 months?

Device category Bonus duration Standard 4G devices (new to MTN) 3 months 4G devices with special MTN partnerships 6 months

4G devices on a special partnership with MTN enjoy the offer for six months, but those on the standard offer enjoy it for 3 months.

Requirements before you start

Before activating the Kpalasa offer, ensure you have:

A registered, active MTN SIM (NIN-linked and not previously Kpalasa-enrolled)

(NIN-linked and not previously Kpalasa-enrolled) A 4G-enabled smartphone or device never previously used on the MTN network

never previously used on the MTN network Sufficient airtime or card balance to purchase an eligible data bundle

to purchase an eligible data bundle Access to the *312*1# USSD code or the myMTN App

How to activate the MTN Kpalasa offer — step by step

Step 1: Set up your device

Power off your 4G device completely. Insert your registered MTN SIM card into SIM slot 1 (the primary 4G-enabled slot). Power the device back on and wait for it to connect to the MTN network.

Step 2: Receive your Welcome SMS

MTN Kpalasa offer. Photo: @MTNLoaded

Source: Facebook

Wait for a 'Welcome SMS' from MTN confirming you have received the bonus data offer. This SMS will state the specific bonus percentage and duration you are eligible for.

Do not proceed to buy a bundle until you receive this SMS. Purchasing data before receiving the confirmation may mean the bonus does not apply.

Step 3: Buy an eligible data bundle

Dial *312*1# to buy select MTN data bundles and enjoy your bonus. See the MTN Kpalasa FAQ page for the full list of eligible bundles.

Follow these steps after dialling *312*1#:

Dial *312*1# and press Call. Select your preferred data bundle plan from the menu. Confirm the purchase when prompted. You will receive an SMS confirming both your main bundle and your bonus data allocation.

Step 4: Check your data balance

Once on MTN Kpalasa, you can manage your line in exactly the same way you would ordinarily do. To check your data bundle, dial *323# or use the myMTN App.

How is the bonus data used?

Data usage is first drawn from the bonus data. Once it reaches 50% used, it switches to the main data, and the cycle continues until the bundle volume is exhausted or expires.

This alternating cycle means your bonus data and main data are consumed in tandem — not all at once.

Troubleshooting/common issues

Restarting your phone and confirming your device is 4G-compatible can resolve common MTN Kpalasa offer issues. MTN Kpalasa offer. Photo: @MTNLoaded

Source: Facebook

I did not receive a Welcome SMS

Ensure your SIM is correctly inserted into SIM slot 1 and your device is 4G-capable. Try restarting the device. If the issue persists, contact MTN on 180 or visit an MTN service centre.

I bought a bundle but did not get a bonus

This can happen if your SIM has previously received the Kpalasa offer, or if you purchased the bundle before the Welcome SMS arrived. The offer is a one-time qualification per SIM — confirm eligibility before purchase.

My bonus data expired unused

Unlike paid data, the data bonus will not roll over if you do not exhaust it before the validity period ends. Plan your data usage accordingly.

The USSD code *312*1# is not working

The official unified MTN data subscription code is *312#, which gives access to all available data bundles including promo plans. Try dialling *312# instead and navigate to data bundles.

Channel Details Customer care (call) 180 (free from MTN lines) Customer care (call, alternate) 0803 000 0180 Official Kpalasa offer page mtn.ng/personal/kpalasa Kpalasa FAQ mtn.ng/helppersonal/kpalasa-offer Smartphone offers page mtn.ng/smartphone-offers Buy data (USSD) Dial *312*1# Check data balance Dial *323# myMTN App Download here MTN website mtn.ng

FAQs

What is the MTN Kpalasa offer code?

The activation code for the MTN Kpalasa offer is *312*1#. Dial this after receiving your Welcome SMS to purchase eligible data bundles and trigger the bonus.

What is the MTN Differentiated Kpalasa offer?

The MTN Differentiated Kpalasa Offer is an offer that rewards customers with new 4G devices on the MTN network with a 50% data bonus, for three months or six months, depending on their type of device. The "differentiated" label refers to the different durations assigned based on device type and partnership status.

Can I get the Kpalasa offer on an old phone?

Yes, provided the device is 4G-enabled and has never been used on the MTN network before. All 4G devices that have never been used on the MTN network qualify as "new" for this offer.

Will I be charged for the bonus data?

Yes, you will be charged for activating any MTN data bundle. However, you will not be charged for the data bonus itself. The bonus is free on top of your paid plan.

Does the Kpalasa bonus data roll over?

No. The bonus data does not roll over. Any unused bonus data expires at the end of the validity period and is not carried forward to your next bundle.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng also shared details about MTN Always-On data, an innovative internet package offering users uninterrupted access throughout the month. With flexible subscriptions and daily data caps that prevent unexpected depletion, this plan is tailored for heavy internet users who deserve reliable connectivity around the clock.

Source: Legit.ng