Former House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara's spokesperson issued a statement on Tuesday, July 14, dismissing reports that the former House Speaker planned to quit the APC

The statement described the rumours as the work of mischief makers seeking to create division within the ruling party

Dogara reaffirmed his support for President Tinubu's re-election bid and pledged to strengthen the APC ahead of 2027

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has flatly denied reports that he intends to resign from the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the party's Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket for the 2027 general elections.

His spokesperson, Dr. Dominic Alancha, issued a statement in Abuja on Tuesday addressing the growing speculation, branding the claims false and deliberately designed to mislead the public.

"We wish to state categorically that these claims are false, baseless, and deliberately intended to mislead the public and create unnecessary political tension," Alancha said. "Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara remains a committed and loyal member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He has neither resigned from the party nor expressed any intention to do so."

Dogara's 2027 commitment

Rather than contemplating an exit, the statement said the former Speaker is actively working to consolidate the APC's position ahead of the next electoral cycle. The statement attributed the false reports to elements within and outside the party bent on sowing discord among its ranks.

"Reports suggesting otherwise are the handiwork of mischief makers seeking to sow division within the APC," Alancha stated.

The statement went further to affirm Dogara's alignment with the current administration's re-election campaign. "Rt. Hon. Dogara is committed to supporting the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and ensuring the victory of the APC in the 2027 general election," the spokesperson noted, adding that the former Speaker's attention remains fixed on "promoting good governance, national unity, and the continued progress and prosperity of Nigeria under the leadership of the APC."

Dogara calls to disregard fake reports

Alancha urged both the public and media organisations to rely only on information from verified and official channels as Nigeria approaches a politically charged season.

"We urge members of the public and the media to disregard the fake reports and rely only on verified information from credible and official sources. Those behind these unfounded allegations should desist from spreading falsehoods capable of undermining the unity of our great party," the statement concluded.

Dogara, who served as Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019, has historically been a prominent Christian voice within the APC. His position on the party's Muslim-Muslim ticket arrangement had been the subject of speculation in recent weeks, prompting Tuesday's public clarification from his office.

Source: Legit.ng