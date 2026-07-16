The Democratic Republic of Congo has launched a new advisory council to strengthen its fight for justice in the east, enlisting top war crimes lawyers from the United States and Europe

Rooted in the aftermath of Rwanda’s 1994 genocide, the conflict has claimed millions of lives and continues to devastate communities

With this council, Congo aims to break the “cycle of impunity” and secure accountability and reparations for victims

The Democratic Republic of Congo has set up a new advisory body, the Council for the Examination of Atrocities in the DRC, to strengthen its campaign for accountability in the country’s troubled east.

The council brings together senior war crimes lawyers from the United States and Europe to advise Congolese institutions on recognising crimes and securing reparations for victims.

Congo advisory council strengthens accountability as global war crimes lawyers support justice efforts. Photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images

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Co-chaired by Congolese human rights activist Julienne Lusenge and British lawyer Howard Morrison, a former judge at the International Criminal Court and the U.N. tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, the council signals Congo’s determination to seek international justice.

Other members include Stephen Rapp, the former U.S. war crimes ambassador who prosecuted former Liberian President Charles Taylor, and Pascal Turlan, a former senior ICC official with experience in Congo cases.

Conflict rooted in Rwanda genocide

The violence in eastern Congo has deep roots in the aftermath of Rwanda’s 1994 genocide. Many perpetrators fled into Congo, sparking cycles of conflict that have lasted for decades. The fighting involves dozens of armed groups competing for control of mineral-rich areas, with millions estimated to have died.

Last year, President Felix Tshisekedi told the U.N. General Assembly that Congo was suffering a “silent genocide” and urged the creation of an international commission of inquiry to break what he called a “cycle of impunity.”

Congo’s case against Rwanda

In June, Kinshasa filed a case at the International Court of Justice accusing Rwanda of breaching international conventions on genocide, racial discrimination and torture. The move highlights Congo’s growing push for international recognition of atrocities committed on its soil.

The conflict escalated last year when the AFC/M23 rebel group seized large areas of eastern Congo. The United Nations and Western governments say Rwanda backs the rebels, though Kigali denies involvement.

The new council will advise Congolese state institutions as they pursue justice and reparations for victims. By involving experienced international lawyers, Congo aims to strengthen its case for recognition of crimes and ensure victims’ voices are heard.

Council for Examination of Atrocities pushes reparations for victims of Congo’s decades‑long violence. Photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US bans Americans who visited DRC from going home

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States has announced temporary travel restrictions for Americans who have recently been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) following an Ebola outbreak in the Central African country.

The U.S. Embassy in Kinshasa published the health alert on Wednesday, July 15, saying the restrictions were introduced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under Title 49 of the U.S. Code to reduce the risk of Ebola spreading to the United States.

According to the embassy, US citizens and US nationals who have been in the DRC within the previous 21 days cannot travel to the United States on commercial flights. Airlines will not allow affected travellers to board flights bound for the US.

Source: Legit.ng