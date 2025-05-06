Since the presidential primary election of the PDP in 2022, the main opposition party in Nigeria has been in a crisis

As the PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar tested his popularity among Nigerian voters in 2019 and 2023, but he lost the presidential election to the APC

After some reports said the 78-year-old would finally abandon the PDP, the former Nigerian No.2 citizen voiced out

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Atiku Abubakar has dismissed speculations that he is planning to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Legit.ng reports that the individuals circulating the claim allege that Atiku would exit the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, Atiku dismisses reports of him exiting the PDP soon. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

As reported on Tuesday, May 6, by Vanguard, Atiku said the coalition movement he is working with is not just a political strategy, but a necessity to challenge the ruling APC and rebuild Nigeria.

The former vice-president spoke with PDP women members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) who visited him. During the meeting, the septuagenarian insisted on a coalition to democratically sack the APC-led government in 2027.

Vanguard said when it called Hajia Inna Ciroma, the leader of the PDP women BoT, on the nature of their visit to Atiku, she disclosed that the presidential hopeful discussed much on the coalition and the need for political stakeholders to key in.

Ciroma divulged:

“He (Atiku) told us that he was not leaving the party, as he discussed much on the coalition and the need for us to key in.

“We also discussed party funding; that parties should be well funded so that no single person can control the party.

“Based on funding, parties must belong to the people and everyone has a role to play in the growth of the party.”

Atiku says he remains most formidable opposition figure

Meanwhile, Atiku said that the presidency is already in a panic mood because of the planned coalition, insisting that he remains Nigeria’s most formidable opposition figure.

Legit.ng recalls that on Monday, May 5, Daniel Bwala, one of the presidential spokespersons, in a television interview, advised Atiku to jettison the idea of contesting the presidential election in 2027.

Bwala added that the presidency may not be God's will for Atiku.

But reacting to Bwala, the PDP leader through his media office, described Bwala’s remarks as “disparaging”, adding that the “rescue and rebuilding of Nigeria is a task of urgent national importance — far too important to be derailed by the petty ego trips of desperate presidential aides.”

Daily Trust quoted the former vice-president's camp as saying:

“The Bola Tinubu camp’s obsession with Atiku’s political future is no coincidence. If, as they claim, Atiku is a spent force, why the relentless smear campaign? Why the strategic allocation of presidential platforms to attack him?

“The answer is plain: Atiku Abubakar remains the single most formidable opposition figure in Nigeria, and the coalition he is forging represents a clear and present danger to the decaying edifice of the ruling party."

Atiku's media office added:

“We reaffirm, unequivocally, that the Waziri Adamawa remains focused and unshaken in his commitment to Nigeria’s future. He will not be distracted by political jesters masquerading as patriots."

'Atiku to leave PDP ahead of 2027 election' - Okowa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, said Atiku will soon leave the PDP.

Speaking on the planned coalition to oust Tinubu, Okowa expressed doubts that the alliance can build strength "in such a short period".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng