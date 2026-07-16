The US has announced sweeping changes to F, J, and I visa categories, replacing the longstanding duration-of-status system with fixed admission periods

International students will now face a maximum four-year stay, while foreign journalists on I visas will be limited to 240 days

The new rule is expected to affect thousands of Nigerians who travel to the US annually for university education, exchange programmes, and journalism assignments

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced a significant overhaul of its visa rules for international students, exchange visitors, and foreign journalists, replacing an arrangement that had allowed many to remain in the country indefinitely under their programme status.

The rule, unveiled on Thursday, July 16 scraps the long-standing "duration of status" system and imposes fixed admission periods on holders of F, J, and I visas. It will come into force 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register, pending congressional review.

If successful, implementation could start around September 2026.

Nigerians seeking US education face fresh visa restrictions Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

How the New Visa Limits Work

Reuters reports that under the revised framework, F visa holder international students and J visa holders exchange programme participants will be permitted to stay in the United States for a maximum of four years per admission.

Anyone whose studies or exchange programme runs beyond that window must either secure an extension from DHS or depart the country and seek fresh admission.

Foreign journalists on I visas will face tighter constraints.

Their authorised stay will be capped at 240 days, while journalists from China will be restricted to just 90 days.

Previously, all three visa categories allowed holders to stay for the full duration of their academic programme, exchange engagement, or media posting, with no fixed end date attached to admission itself.

What This Means for Nigerians

The changes carry direct consequences for Nigerians who travel to the United States in large numbers each year for university education, cultural and professional exchange programmes, and media work. Students enrolled in postgraduate or extended undergraduate programmes that run longer than four years will now need to plan for a formal extension or a return trip to restart their admission clock.

Nigerian journalists on assignment in the United States will similarly need to renew their status more frequently if their posting stretches beyond the new validity window.

International students, journalists face stricter US visa rules from September Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Trump Administration's Immigration Push

The new visa restrictions sit within President Donald Trump's broader immigration agenda, which has intensified since he returned to office in January 2025.

His administration has moved to tighten oversight of legal immigration alongside enforcement against undocumented entry, including revoking certain student visas and scrutinising green card holders more closely.

DHS justified the latest rule by pointing to a surge in temporary visitor numbers. The department recorded more than 1.8 million student visa admissions in 2024, a rise of over 11% from the preceding year.

It also issued visas to upwards of 500,000 exchange visitors and roughly 37,300 foreign media personnel during the same fiscal year.

The department argued that the volume of non-immigrant admissions had made it increasingly difficult to monitor compliance with visa conditions, noting that some individuals had remained in the country for decades under the old system.

Going forward, anyone wishing to stay beyond their authorised period must either apply for a DHS extension or leave the United States and re-enter under a new admission.

US Embassy warns Nigerians on misuse of B1/B2 visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States Mission in Nigeria has issued a fresh advisory to Nigerians holding or seeking B1/B2 visitor visas, warning that using the visa for purposes outside its approved scope could result in a permanent ban from obtaining future U.S. visas.

In a message shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, the embassy reminded travellers that the B1/B2 visa is strictly meant for temporary visits and should only be used for approved activities.

Source: Legit.ng