Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the dualisation of two major road projects totalling about 258km across the Southeast

The approval followed a meeting Soludo held with the president on July 1, 2026, with details submitted to Minister Dave Umahi on July 3, 2026

Soludo's post drew sharp criticism from Nigerians who questioned his praise for what they described as basic government responsibility

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Awka, Anambra State - Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has announced that President Bola Tinubu approved the dualisation of two major road projects covering approximately 258 kilometres across the Southeast and connecting regions of Nigeria.

Soludo described the news as a source of great joy and cited it as evidence of President Tinubu's deliberate effort to rebuild the Southeast in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Soludo says history will remember Tinubu for good for approving 2 major road projects. Photo credit: @CCSoludo @CCSoludo

Source: Twitter

The Anambra state governor disclosed the development on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, via his official X account, @CCSoludo.

According to the governor, the sequence of events began on July 1, when he met with the president. The following day, Minister of Works and Infrastructure Dave Umahi reached out, requesting the specific road details that had come up in previous discussions.

On July 3, Soludo submitted two proposals: the Otuocha–Anam–Abaji (Kogi) route, approximately 108 kilometres long, and the Oba–Nnewi–Uga–Ihube (Okigwe Junction) corridor, running roughly 150 kilometres and linking Anambra and Imo states to the Enugu–Port Harcourt Road through Abia State.

Soludo hails Tinubu's Southeast commitment.

The governor framed the approvals as part of a broader pattern of unprecedented infrastructure activity currently underway in the Southeast.

Soludo stated that a full list of such projects would be published at a later date. He described Tinubu as having "a date with history" with the region.

Nigerians react to Soludo's announcement.

The post generated considerable pushback from Nigerians who were sceptical of the governor's enthusiasm.

@ChineduKen15095 wrote:

"I don't blame you. He has given you people an ultimatum to deliver in the 2027 election. So what you are doing, Soludo, is in line. That's why your likes and the likes of Dave Umahi will continue to sing his praises."

@Lirrupy described it as embarrassing, writing:

"What a shame, a glorified ex CBN governor that should know better, in big 2026, it's an ordinary road that you are elated for. Where others are doing heavy development projects."

@emekamadi171 called on Soludo to formalise his alignment:

"Join APC officially and save us the praise singing; nobody asked for this explanation to whitewash the evil and corruption being orchestrated by the APC."

@davidejeagba questioned whether the approvals would translate to actual construction:

"The southeast will keep getting approvals, designs and procurement while other places are getting real construction projects,cts yet they celebrate more than those who got the real deal."

@king_Nwabueze90 was blunter still:

"You merely sent a list and got an approval. We should dance and celebrate the president for what exactly? Is he doing us a favour? Is that not his responsibility? Is he doing it with his personal money?"

Soludo shares details of how Tinubu approved 2 major roads. Photo credit: @CCSoludo

Source: Twitter

2 great gifts Tinubu gave Southeast

Recall that Chief Modestus Umenzekwe praised President Tinubu's gifts to the South East, urging re-election in 2027

Umenzekwe highlighted the establishment of the Southeast Development Commission and other benefits for Ndigbo under Tinubu's administration.

He asserts Igbo citizens retain the right to contest the presidency despite government achievements.

Tinubu approves South-East Investment Company

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the federal government, led by President Tinubu, approved the establishment of the South-East Investment Company (SEIC).

SEIC is an investment vehicle under the newly constituted South East Development Commission (SEDC), inaugurated earlier this year, aimed at driving regional industrialisation.

The Presidency confirmed this in a statement released on Friday via X that has stirred mixed reactions in the polity.

Source: Legit.ng