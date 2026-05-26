African nations are increasingly embracing visa-free travel, making it easier for Nigerians and other Africans to explore the continent

From island paradises to historic cultural hubs, five countries now offer open access to African passport holders

This growing trend reflects a push for deeper unity and regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area

Visa-free travel across Africa is gaining momentum, making it easier for Nigerians and other Africans to explore the continent without the hassle of paperwork.

Here’s a fresh look at the countries that have officially opened their borders to all African passport holders.

Visa-free travel in Africa strengthens unity as more countries open their borders to Nigerians and other Africans. Photo credit: YannickTyle/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Seychelles

Seychelles was the first African nation to welcome all visitors without a visa. Known for its turquoise waters, coral reefs and lush forests, the island nation also celebrates a vibrant Creole culture. Its pioneering stance on visa-free entry set the tone for other African countries to follow.

The Gambia

According to The Nation, since 2019, The Gambia has granted visa-free entry to all African nationals. Popularly called the “Smiling Coast of Africa,” it offers scenic river views, rich traditions and a lively tourism scene. Banjul, the capital, serves as a welcoming gateway for travellers.

Benin

Benin was among the first to remove visa requirements for Africans. The country is steeped in history, from the legacy of the Dahomey Kingdom to its strong Vodun cultural traditions. Annual festivals and heritage sites make it a fascinating destination for cultural tourism.

Rwanda

Rwanda offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to African Union member states. Known for its clean cities and strong security record, Rwanda is a hub for eco-tourism. Gorilla trekking in Volcanoes National Park and Kigali’s reputation as one of Africa’s cleanest cities make it a top travel choice.

Ghana

From May 25, 2026, Ghana officially joined the list of visa-free countries for Africans, marking Africa Day with this historic move. The policy builds on a pledge made by former President Nana Akufo-Addo in January 2025. Ghana’s cultural landmarks, such as Cape Coast Castle, and initiatives like the “Year of Return” continue to attract visitors from across the diaspora.

The expansion of visa-free policies is more than just convenience. It represents a step towards deeper regional integration and supports the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area. By easing movement, these countries are helping to strengthen unity, tourism and trade across Africa.

Seychelles visa-free access continues to attract travellers with its pioneering open-border stance and natural beauty. Photo credit: JohnSeatonCallahan/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Ghana lifts visa requirement for Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ghana has announced visa-free entry for all African passport holders, becoming one of the latest countries on the continent to relax border restrictions in a move to improve regional mobility and economic integration.

The Ghana Immigration Service disclosed the development through an official social media post. The authorities also unveiled a new electronic visa platform designed to simplify entry procedures for travellers heading into the country.

According to the immigration service's X post, the E-Visa system will allow travellers to complete applications online, make secure payments and receive travel authorisation through email before departure.

Source: Legit.ng