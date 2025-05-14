Primate Elijah Ayodele has denied the claim that he foretold the fate of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has denied the report that he prophesied that President Bola Tinubu would lose his second term bid in the 2027 presidential election.

The spiritual leader also denied the claim that he foretold that Peter Obi, who contested for Nigerian president on the platform of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, would be a disaster for the country if he were voted in the 2027.

Taking to his social media on Wednesday, May 14, the cleric maintained that he had never said that President Tinubu would win or lose the election and urged the public to disregard the claim.

His tweet read:

"In the last few days, I have been inundated by tweets claiming I prophesied that President Tinubu would lose his second-term ambition. I urge the public to dismiss such information as FAKE News, as it never emanated from me. I have never said he would win or lose his second term."

Threats facing Tinubu's second term bid

This is coming amid permutations by politicians ahead of the 2027 presidential election. President Tinubu's second-term ambition has been challenged by the call for a coalition championed by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku had insisted that the only way to sack President Tinubu in 2027 was for the opposition leaders to come together and present a candidate against the president. However, the former vice president has been accused of trying to bring the opposition leaders under his umbrella.

He has been meeting some of the opposition leaders, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party and the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai. El-Rufai recently dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

On the other hand, President Tinubu has also been making permutations to outsmart the opposition. He has been endorsed by two opposition governors ahead of the 2027 election. Also, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined President Tinubu in the APC.

Tinubu defended Fubara's suspension ar Supreme Court

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's administration has presented five reasons so that the Supreme Court can dismiss the suit challenging his suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers.

Tinubu-led federal government, through the office of the AGF, filed the claims in defence of the suit filed by 11 PDP governors against the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers.

In the defence, Tinubu asked the apex court to dismiss the PDP governors' application based on the five reasons it gave.

