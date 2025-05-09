Peter Obi's top campaigner, Moses Paul, has criticised Senator Godswill Akpabio following his recent attack on the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 election, Moses Paul, a prominent ally of Peter Obi, has accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of "political hypocrisy".

Paul, convener of the Free Nigeria Movement (FNM), said on Friday, May 9, that "Akpabio should be the last man to lecture anyone on leadership, let alone Mr Peter Obi, a man whose name alone ignites hope across the country."

Moses Paul says Peter Obi has his eyes on the ball ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credits: @SPNigeria, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

2027 election: Peter Obi's camp fumes at Akpabio

Legit.ng recalls that Akpabio, on Thursday, May 8, aimed a dig at Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, urging him to focus on resolving the internal crises within his party before aspiring to lead Nigeria.

Akpabio issued the taunt during the valedictory session in honour of late elder statesman, Pa Edwin Clark.

The Nigerian No.3 citizen suggested that Obi’s fixation on national issues would be better grounded if he first demonstrated leadership within his own party, which is enmeshed in prolonged leadership crises.

Akpabio compared Obi’s track record with his own achievements in governance, citing infrastructure development, investments in health and education, and religious unity efforts during his time as governor of Akwa Ibom state.

Legit.ng reports that Akpabio’s remarks were a reaction to Obi’s comments made a day earlier, during his tribute to Clark, where the former Anambra governor claimed that the sacrifices of Nigeria’s past heroes had been in vain. Obi pointed to the worsening economic and social conditions in the country as evidence.

Peter Obi's camp criticises Akpabio ahead of 2027 election. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Reacting to Akpabio's criticism, Paul wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page:

"Before casting aspersions, Akpabio should examine the trail of betrayals and backdoor deals that define his political climb.

"Let it be known that no amount of orchestrated chaos within the Labour Party will erase the will of the Nigerian people. You can bribe the loudest voices, manipulate the weakest links, and sponsor division, but you can not bury a movement whose roots are in the hearts of millions."

He added:

"Mr @PeterObi does not need to fight for relevance. He is relevant. If the plan is to distract him from national conversations, it has failed woefully. Nigerians are not blind. The hunger in the land, the joblessness, and the broken systems, they all testify against the very architects of this noise.

"And to those plotting from the shadows, even if you burn down the house, the people will still follow the man who never stole from them. We are watching. We are counting. And when the time comes, we will respond not with noise but with votes, loud and clear.

"Let the truth be told, the people are awake."

Peter Obi reacts to emergence of new Pope

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi extended warm congratulations to His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, on his election as the new head of the Roman Catholic Church.

Describing the new pontiff’s emergence as a “profound blessing,” Obi said Pope Leo XIV’s leadership comes at a time of deep need for divine guidance and moral clarity in the world.

