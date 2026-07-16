The Chinese Visa Application Centre outlined the official step-by-step process Nigerians must follow to apply for a Chinese visa online

Applicants were instructed to submit their application online first, undergo a document review, and later visit the visa centre for biometric enrolment and payment

The centre stated that standard visa processing took about four working days after biometric capture, although some applications could require additional time

Nigerians planning to travel to China for business, tourism, study or other approved purposes can now complete much of the visa application process online before visiting the Chinese Visa Application Centre for biometric enrolment and payment.

The Chinese Visa Application Centre in Lagos has outlined the official steps applicants must follow to successfully obtain a Chinese visa, from creating an online account to collecting their passport after processing.

Nigerians are required to register online before applying for a Chinese visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How Nigerians can apply for Chinese visa

Here's a step-by-step guide on how Nigerians can apply for a Chinese visa.

Step 1: Register an account online

Applicants should begin by visiting the Chinese Visa Application Centre website and selecting the Lagos Visa Application Centre.

They will be required to create an account using a valid email address, which will be used throughout the application process to receive updates and notifications.

Step 2: Complete the visa application form

After registration, applicants should fill in their personal information carefully.

The visa centre requires applicants to upload:

A recent 2-inch passport photograph with a white background

A clear copy of the passport data page (both sides where applicable)

Applicants should ensure:

Their surname and given names match exactly as they appear in their passport.

Their National Identification Number (NIN) is provided where required.

Every detail entered on the first page matches the passport information.

The visa centre warns that hats, earrings and other jewellery should not be worn in the passport photograph.

Applicants are to complete the visa form and upload supporting documents before submission.. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Step 3: Select the correct visa category

Applicants must choose the visa category that matches the purpose of their trip.

For those applying for a single-entry visa, the recommended selection is:

Validity: 3 months

Duration of stay: 30 days

Applicants eligible for multiple-entry visas should select:

Validity: 12 months

Duration of stay: 30 days

Choosing the wrong category could delay the application.

Step 4: Complete the remaining sections

Applicants should carefully complete every remaining section of the application form.

Where an invitation is required, the name of the inviting organisation or individual must exactly match the details provided on all supporting documents, including invitation letters and verification forms.

Step 5: Upload supporting documents

After completing the application form, applicants must upload all required supporting documents in clear, readable format.

Incomplete or blurred documents may result in delays or requests for corrections.

Step 6: Submit the application online

Before submitting, applicants should carefully review every detail entered on the application.

Once satisfied, they can submit the application online.

The visa centre notes that no payment is required during online submission, as all visa fees are paid in person during the biometric appointment.

Following submission, the application enters an initial review process, which usually takes about two working days, although processing times may vary.

Applicants should monitor their email regularly. If corrections are requested, they must log back into their account, make the necessary changes and resubmit the application.

Once the application passes the review stage, a confirmation form will be sent by email.

Step 7: Visit the visa application centre

Applicants should print the confirmation form and take it, together with their passport and supporting documents, to the Chinese Visa Application Centre.

During the visit, applicants will:

Provide biometric information

Pay the applicable visa fee

Receive a passport collection slip

The standard processing period is approximately four working days, although the Chinese Embassy may require additional time in some cases.

Step 8: Collect your passport

Applicants should return to the visa application centre on the collection date indicated on their collection slip.

The original collection slip must be presented before the passport can be released.

Where processing takes longer than expected, the visa application centre will notify applicants once the passport is ready for collection.

Following these steps carefully and ensuring that all documents are complete and accurate can help applicants avoid unnecessary delays in obtaining a Chinese visa from Nigeria.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How can Nigerians apply for a Chinese visa?

Applicants must register online, complete the application form, upload supporting documents, submit the application, attend biometric enrolment and collect their passport after approval.

2. Where can Nigerians apply for a Chinese visa?

Applications are processed through the Chinese Visa Application Centre in Lagos after the online application has been submitted.

3. How long does Chinese visa processing take in Nigeria?

After biometric enrolment and payment, standard processing takes about four working days, although some applications may take longer.

4. Is payment made during the online application?

No. Applicants submit the application online free of charge and pay the visa fee in person at the visa application centre.

5. What documents are required for a Chinese visa?

Applicants need a valid passport, passport photograph, passport data page, completed application form and any supporting documents relevant to the purpose of travel.

6. Do Nigerians need biometric enrolment for a Chinese visa?

Yes. Applicants are required to visit the visa application centre to provide biometric data before the visa is processed.

List of countries whose citizens can visit China without visa

Previousl, Legit.ng reported that the Chinese National Immigration Administration, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has released an updated list of nations covered under its expanding unilateral visa exemption policies.

The measure allows qualifying passport holders to enter mainland China without a visa for short-term stays, part of a broader ongoing push by Beijing to revitalise international tourism and ease global business travel.

Source: Legit.ng