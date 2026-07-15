Vice President Kashim Shettima has described President Bola Tinubu as the courageous leader that the country has ever had so far

Shettima, while speaking at the Niger Delta Agricultural Development and Investment Summit, said what annoyed President Tinubu most is criticising the late President Muhammadu Buhari

The vice president's claim has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians, who expressed concerns about his claim

Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu is not the type of person that dwell on throwing blame. Shettima, who remained the running mate of President Tinubu, made the disclosure while speaking at the Niger Delta Agricultural Development and Investment Summit.

Shettima also disclosed that President Tinubu get angry easily when anyone talks about the late former President Buhari, adding that the president is currently ready to confront the nation's challenges.

Kashim Shettima says President Bola Tinubu hates criticising late Muhammadu Buhari Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

The vice president described President Tinubu as a courageous person who confronted the challenges of Nigeria and that the president is always ready to take responsibility. His statement reads in part:

"He is not fond of the blame game. For the past three years, the easiest way to anger President Tinubu is to criticise Muhammadu Buhari. No, the buck stops at his desk, and he is ready to take responsibility for whatever comes out of his actions."

Nigerians react as Shettima praises Tinubu

The statement by the vice president has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Mushab said that Shettima's statement was contrary to the earlier claims of the presidency that Tinubu inherited problems from Buhari:

"This man lies far too often. You have repeatedly told Nigerians that u inherited a terrible economy, yet that didn't stop ur government 4rm spending limited public funds on aircraft & luxury cars. If the economy was truly in such bad shape, those expenditures are difficult to justify."

Vice President Kashim Shettima praises President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Olakunle Adisa commended the presidency:

"Oratory balanced with sound articulation loaded with the bullish nationalistic conviction and fervour expected of great leaders. Like PBAT is such an unapologetic believer and chief marketing officer of Nigeria, He sure has a worthy deputy in VP Kashim Shettima. This is the kind of speech that emboldens a people, and like a general rallying his troops. The strength of conviction and statesmanship of PBAT and the VP shall surely lead Nigeria to fulfilling its destined greantness God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Labama Bagudu said that the VP was rising:

"Well said, VP Shettima! President Tinubu's focus on solutions over excuses is exactly what the country needs right now. Inspiring to see this level of responsibility. Keep pushing for progress."

Akuamaka challenged the presidency:

"Taking responsibility is not about speeches or defending predecessors. It is about measurable results that people can see in their daily lives. Citizens will judge any administration by outcomes such as the cost of living, security, jobs, and economic stability, not by political statements. Accountability is demonstrated through performance, not rhetoric."

See the video of the VP on X here:

ADC guber candidate visits Shettima

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Adamawa governor and ex-senator, Bindow Jibrilla, reportedly planned to defect from the ADC to the APC ahead of the 2027 elections, posing a threat to Atiku Abubakar, the ADC 2027 presidential candidate.

This came as the ADC governorship aspirant met with Vice President Kashim Shettima, who disclosed that he discussed political matters with Bindow Jibrilla at the presidential villa.

Bindow, who was projected to get the ADC governorship ticket in Adamawa, was said to have lost it to the cousin of the former SGF, Omar Sulaiman.

Source: Legit.ng