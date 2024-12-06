Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo state, has called on Nigerians to carefully review President Bola Tinubu's tax reform bills

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State is urging Nigerians to carefully review President Bola Tinubu's tax reform bills before passing judgment. He believes the bills aim to harmonize the tax system, promote prudence, and raise revenue for the government.

Uzodimma encourages people to look beyond politics and blackmail and focus on understanding the bills' provisions. He highlights potential benefits, such as a single-window tax payment system.

Tinubu's tax reform bills spark controversies

Channels TV reported that the bills have sparked controversy, particularly in the northern region, with concerns about crippling the economy and increasing poverty, but the governor said many who are criticising the bills have not taken the time to go through them.

According to the governor, many critics have not studied the bills, calling for a more informed approach. "We should identify areas that are undesirable and criticize or support the bills based on that," he said. The governor believes the bills aim to raise revenue, harmonize the tax system, and promote prudence in taxation. He warned against politicizing or blackmailing the bills, instead encouraging Nigerians to review them objectively.

Uzodimma highlighted the potential benefits of the bills, including a harmonized tax payment system through a single window. "This is an advanced method of cutting taxes worldwide," he said. The governor encouraged open discussion, saying, "If there are taxes that won't go down well with the public, let's understand which ones and find a solution".

Senate to make more consultation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate has announced the suspension of the tax reform bills proposed by President Bola Tinubu to the National Assembly.

Jibrin Barau, the deputy senate president, announced the development on Wednesday, December 4, adding that it was to provide more room for consultations.

According to Barau, the Senate has set up a committee to discuss the bill with the Ministry of Justice and the executive.

