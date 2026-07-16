Hungary follows EU visa-free rules that exempt only a small number of African countries from obtaining a visa for short stays

Nationals from two African countries can enter Hungary and other EU member states without a visa for up to 90 days in any 180-day period

The majority of African countries do not appear on the exemption list and must obtain a visa before travelling to Hungary

Hungary has confirmed the list of countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa, and only two African nations made the cut.

Under Regulation (EU) 2018/1806 of the European Parliament and of the Council, Hungary applies a shared EU framework that exempts certain nationalities from the short-stay visa requirement.

Hungary names 2 African countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The exemption covers visits of no more than 90 days within any 180-day period, and the full list is published on the website of the Office for Immigration and Nationality.

African Countries on Hungary's Visa-Free List

Of the entire African continent, only Mauritius and the Seychelles Islands appear on the approved list, which was last updated in March 2026.

Citizens of both island nations can cross into Hungary and other EU member states without prior visa arrangements, placing them alongside countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

The list, which was last updated on 3 March 2026, also covers a range of countries across the Americas, Asia, and the Pacific, including Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, New Zealand, and Israel, among others.

Hunagry: Most African Travellers Still Need Visa

For the vast majority of Africans, a visa remains a requirement before entering Hungary. Countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Ethiopia, Egypt, and dozens of others across the continent are absent from the exemption list entirely, meaning their citizens must go through the standard visa application process at a Hungarian consulate or embassy.

The development is particularly notable given ongoing conversations across the continent about visa access and the difficulties many African travellers face when seeking entry into European countries.

Mauritius and Seychelles, both small island states in the Indian Ocean, have historically enjoyed stronger visa-free arrangements globally compared to most of their continental counterparts, owing in part to their stable economies, tourism-driven diplomacy, and low migration risk profiles.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng