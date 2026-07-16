A video of content creator Odogwu Asaba lecturing women about depending on men has resurfaced following his alleged sexual assault of a girl named Favour

Odogwu Asaba reportedly confessed to the assault before he was arrested, making the resurfaced clip even more jarring to viewers

Nigerians flooded the comments section, reacting to the irony of his words, given the serious allegations against him

A video of content creator Odogwu Asaba talking down on women has gone viral after allegations emerged that he sexually assaulted a young woman named Favour, with reports indicating he had already confessed before his arrest.

In the clip, which has now taken on a chilling new meaning for many viewers, Odogwu Asaba is heard criticising women who ask men for financial help but refuse to visit them in person.

Reactions trail last video Odogwu Asaba made after allegedly sexually assaulting Favour. Photo credit@odogwuasaba

Source: Instagram

He questioned the logic of a woman who, according to him, sends "billing" to a man yet refuses his invitation to come over.

Odogwu Asaba also spoke about the effort men go through to earn money, framing women who seek financial support without compliance as liabilities.

"A man asked you to come, and you started shouting, must I come and see you before you help me?" he said in the video. "That man is not your papa. You give him billing, and he still said come. That man go give you food and money back home because you are a liability."

Odogwu Asaba's arrest and confession

Odogwu Asaba continues to trend amid alleged sexual assault allegation. Photo credit@odogwuasaba

Source: Instagram

The video resurfaced in the wake of his alleged sexual assault of Favour, with one post suggesting he had already confessed to the act before authorities took him in.

The timing of the video's circulation fuelled swift and widespread outrage online, with many drawing a direct line between his rhetoric about women and the accusations now levelled against him.

Here is the Instagram video of Odogwu Asaba speaking about women below:

What Nigerians are saying about Odogwu Asaba

Reactions from social media users were sharp and swift:

@olasubominie wrote:

"This one had already confessed before he was arrested "

@ugegbe_ajaelo commented:

"Just imagine"

@miz_nago said:

"Always the ones that talks down on women"

@bihflako reacted:

"Parents Have kids you can cater for"

@mimi_of_good_life_ shared:

"Parents need to start doing better, have the number of kids you can comfortably take care because a lot of our girls will not fall prey to these predators if their parents were catering to their needs"

@crownoloniyo wrote:

"As a man there is dignity in self control and acceptance when someone said NO to you. Ladies abeg yall should respect your self enough to be independent to avoid this"

Odogwu Asaba and Favour's chats surface

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that an alleged chat between the late Favour and content creator Odogwu Asaba had surfaced online amid the sexual assault allegation against him.

The unverified messages purportedly showed him daring Favour to involve the police while dismissing her voice notes as "nonsense."

The chat resurfaced after Favour reportedly died following her allegation against him, triggering widespread outrage and debate on social media.

Source: Legit.ng