WHO has opened applications for the 2026 Paid Internship Programme for Nigerian students and recent graduates

Successful interns will gain valuable experience in diverse fields and receive a monthly living allowance

Applications are accepted year-round, providing flexibility for candidates from various academic backgrounds

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has opened applications for its 2026 Paid Internship Programme, giving Nigerian students and recent graduates a chance to gain international work experience while receiving a monthly living allowance.

The internship programme is designed to expose young professionals to real-life public health operations and administrative functions within one of the world's leading health organisations.

WHO opens application for 2026 paid internship scheme, lists eligibility and criteria. Credit: Visual Vic

Source: Getty Images

Successful applicants will have the opportunity to work alongside experienced professionals at WHO headquarters, regional offices and country offices across different parts of the world.

The programme also serves as a valuable stepping stone for young graduates looking to build careers in global health, research, public policy and international development.

What successful applicants will receive

Participants selected for the internship programme will enjoy several benefits aimed at supporting their professional development throughout the placement.

According to a report by MSME Africa, among the key incentives is a monthly living allowance, although the amount paid varies depending on the location of the internship. Interns will also receive medical and accident insurance coverage for the duration of the programme.

Beyond the financial support, participants will gain practical work experience by contributing to ongoing WHO projects, interacting with international experts and learning how global health policies are developed and implemented.

The internship also offers networking opportunities that could open doors to future employment within international organisations and the wider health sector.

Who is eligible to apply?

WHO says the programme is open to students currently pursuing undergraduate, graduate or postgraduate studies at recognised institutions, as well as recent graduates who completed their studies within the last six months.

To qualify, applicants must be at least 20 years old when applying. Undergraduate candidates are also expected to have completed a minimum of three years of full-time study before the internship begins.

Applicants must demonstrate proficiency in at least one of WHO's official working languages and must not have close family relationships with current WHO staff members.

Available internship fields

The internship programme covers a wide range of technical and administrative disciplines, making it accessible to candidates from different academic backgrounds.

Opportunities are available in areas including:

Public Health

Medicine

Nursing

Epidemiology

Health Policy

Communications

Human Resources

Information Technology

Data Science

Finance

Administration

Legal Affairs

Emergency Preparedness and Response

Research

Programme Management

This broad range of opportunities means applicants are not limited to medical or health-related courses alone, as professionals in technology, finance, communications and administration are also encouraged to apply.

Applications open throughout the year

Unlike many graduate programmes with a fixed deadline, the WHO Internship Programme accepts applications throughout the year.

Vacancies are advertised as positions become available, with each opening carrying its own application deadline. Prospective applicants are therefore encouraged to monitor the WHO Careers portal regularly for newly published internship opportunities that match their qualifications and interests.

WHO internship: How to apply

Interested Nigerians can apply by visiting the official WHO Careers portal, searching for available internship vacancies and submitting their applications online.

WHO opens application portal for 2026 paid internship programme, invites Nigerians to apply. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Candidates are advised to prepare all required academic documents and ensure their applications are completed before the closing date specified for each internship opportunity.

For young Nigerians hoping to gain international exposure and practical experience with a globally respected organisation, the WHO Paid Internship Programme offers an excellent opportunity to build valuable skills while contributing to efforts aimed at improving public health worldwide.

Top 10 US firms sponsoring work visas for Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that for many skilled Nigerian professionals dreaming of building careers in the United States, securing employment with a company that actively sponsors H-1B visas remains one of the most practical pathways.

The H-1B visa allows U.S. employers to recruit foreign professionals for speciality occupations that require highly specialised knowledge.

Every year, thousands of professionals in technology, engineering, healthcare, finance, consulting, research and other high-demand sectors use the programme to work legally in the United States.

Source: Legit.ng