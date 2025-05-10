FCT minister Nyesom Wike has showered praises on President Tinubu, stressing the importance of good leadership in delivering impactful changes, citing the president’s success in transforming Abuja since May 2023

Wike noted that Tinubu has changed the narrative since he took over office and only the blind would accuse the president of non-performance

Wike announced the inauguration of several key projects, including the International Conference Centre ahead of Tinubu's second anniversary in office on May 29

FCT, Abuja - On Saturday, May 10, 2025, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), declared that the city’s infrastructural landscape has changed greatly since May 29, 2023, praising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for “giving a first-class infrastructure to Abuja”.

Wike: Tinubu changing leadership narrative in Nigeria

Wike, during an inspection of ongoing projects, lauded the president’s commitment and said only the visually impaired could accuse Tinubu of non-performance in the territory.

According to Wike, the improvements in Abuja, including those lined up for commissioning and others for inauguration in commemoration of the president’s second anniversary in office, are a testament to Tinubu’s leadership and his government’s dedication to fulfilling promises made to the people.

As reported by Vanguard, the projects slated for inauguration include the Gishiri Interchange and the Abuja Greater Water project.

The ongoing extension of Obafemi Awolowo Way (N5), from Life Camp Junction to Ring Road III, being executed by Julius Berger and rehabilitation of the Abuja International Conference Centre.

Wike said:

“Mr President has given first-class infrastructure to Abuja. All of you can attest to the fact that, indeed, Abuja has really changed. So, we are happy for it. I want to thank God Almighty for providing the right leadership to Mr President to provide the dividends of democracy to the residents of Abuja. I don’t see why anybody would say that Mr President has not done well, except you are just blind. Except, you don’t want to admit something that you know that is good. We are happy that we have fulfilled the promises that we have made.

“What makes us happy is when people are happy, because at the end of the day, we are working for the people. I have said it before, leadership is a major issue. When you have the right leadership, people will benefit from it,” he stated.

2027 election: Wike vows to support Tinubu’s re-election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that PDP chieftain Dare Glintstone Akinniyi has reacted as Nyesom Wike, declared support for President Tinubu’s second-term bid, despite being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

In an interview with Legit.ng, the PDP National Youth Group spokesperson, described Wike’s statement as an embarrassment and questioned his loyalty to the party ahead of the 2027 election.

Wike’s bromance with Tinubu and the G5 group’s actions during the 2023 elections have continued to spark tension within the PDP but Akinniyi expressed concern over the party's silence.

