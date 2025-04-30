2027 Election: Key Ally Speaks on Possibility of Atiku Leaving PDP for APC
- PDP chieftain and Atiku Abubakar's ally, Dele Momodu, has said the former Vice President is not planning to join the APC
- Legit.ng recalls that the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 Nigerian election, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, recently claimed that his erstwhile principal, Atiku, is on his way out of the PDP
- But speaking in an interview on Wednesday, April 30, Momodu countered Okowa and stated that Atiku is focused on the 2027 election as a leader of the country's opposition
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
FCT, Abuja - Dele Momodu, an ally of Atiku Abubakar, declared on Wednesday, April 30, that the serial presidential candidate joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) is "a guaranteed impossibility."
Momodu spoke in an interview on Arise TV, monitored by Legit.ng as Nigerian politicians prepare for the 2027 election.
The media entrepreneur said:
"Let me tell you something. I am not yet speaking for Atiku. The Atiku that I know is not a desperate politician. In fact, his description is that of a consummate democrat. To say Atiku is going to the APC, that one is impossible; that one I can guarantee you."
Momodu added:
"It is unfortunate that Nigerian politics has become an optical illusion.
"Sadly, there is an absence of principle and logic in our political parties. Senator Ifeanyi Okowa struggled yesterday (Tuesday, April 29,) to defend a political hierarchy. Going to the APC was an opportunistic move for Okowa."
A clip of Momodu's interview can be viewed below:
2027 election: 'Atiku to resign from PDP' - Okowa
Recall on Tuesday, April 29, during an interview on Arise TV, Okowa said Atiku will soon leave the party.
Atiku, 78, has run unsuccessfully for president of Nigeria six times, in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023.
Political alignments have started to take shape ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria and Atiku is believed to be leading a coalition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The coalition includes Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna state; ex-minister Rotimi Amaechi; presidential hopeful Peter Obi; among others.
Momodu, Atiku, others, plot to defeat Tinubu
In the Arise TV interview on Wednesday, April 30, Momodu expressed confidence in the north and Atiku's ability to democratically displace President Tinubu in the 2027 election.
According to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, only a northern candidate can unseat President Tinubu.
The media entrepreneur argued that no southern politician can defeat Tinubu, who is widely expected to seek a second term.
He said:
“I have a theory. And the theory is simple. That Tinubu can only be countered this time by a northerner. Any southerner telling you, ‘I want to contest against Tinubu’, is going to waste his time.”
2027 election: Yobe governor not interested in coalition
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mai Mala Buni, governor of Yobe, said he has no plans to join the opposition coalition being promoted by some opposition leaders, including Atiku.
Buni’s stance is contained in a statement issued by Mamman Mohammed, the director-general (DG) of press and media affairs in the office of the Yobe state governor.
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.