Olumuyiwa Daramola has clinched victory in the APC primary election, defeating incumbent Hon. Jimi Odimayo to become the party’s flagbearer for Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency

His landslide win, with 6,547 votes against Odimayo’s 827, marks a significant shift in the constituency’s political landscape

Daramola’s triumph is being hailed as a reflection of strong grassroots support and a call for fresh leadership ahead of the 2027 general elections

Olumuyiwa Daramola, son of former Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Prof. Claudius Daramola, has emerged victorious in the APC primary election for the Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency.

The primary, held on Saturday across the 23 wards of the constituency, saw Daramola secure 6,547 votes, defeating the incumbent House of Representatives member, Hon. Jimi Odimayo, who polled 827 votes.

Olumuyiwa Daramola defeated Hon. Jimi Odimayo in the APC primary election with a landslide victory in Okitipupa/Irele. Photo credit: OlumuyiwaDaramola/APCng/x

Source: Twitter

Grassroots support and stakeholder backing

Observers have described Daramola’s victory as a major development in the constituency’s political scene.

A stakeholder, Funsho Akindele, noted that the outcome reflected a growing demand among party members and residents for a fresh approach to leadership. He highlighted Daramola’s grassroots support, consultations with stakeholders, and vision for inclusive development as key factors behind his success.

Daramola’s reaction to victory

Speaking after the announcement, Daramola expressed appreciation to Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, APC leaders, stakeholders, and party members for their confidence in his candidacy.

He described the victory as a reflection of the trust party faithful have placed in him and pledged to deliver purposeful and people-focused representation for the constituency if elected in the 2027 general elections.

“The trust you have placed in me is deeply appreciated, and I am committed to justifying it through dedicated service, accessibility, and impactful representation that benefits every community in the constituency,” he stated.

Call for unity within APC

Daramola extended an olive branch to fellow aspirants and their supporters, urging unity in the interest of the APC’s success ahead of the 2027 polls. He reaffirmed his loyalty to the party and declared his support for the administrations of Governor Aiyedatiwa and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He pledged to attract more developmental projects, youth empowerment programmes, and infrastructure to the constituency if elected.

Peaceful election process

Daramola also commended party officials, security personnel, and electoral officers for ensuring a peaceful, transparent, and orderly primary election process across the constituency.

His victory is seen as a turning point for the Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency, signalling a shift towards responsive leadership and inclusive governance.

His triumph reshaped the political landscape of the constituency, signalling demand for fresh leadership. Photo credit: APCng/x

Source: Facebook

APC primaries: List of 12 Rep members who lost

Legit.ng earlier reported that several serving members of Nigeria’s House of Representatives have failed to secure return tickets during the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries held ahead of the 2027 general elections.

One of the most notable defeats was that of House Majority Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, who lost his bid for a third term representing Owan Federal Constituency in Edo State.

He was defeated by former Commissioner for Mining, Andrew Ijegbai, following reports of a zoning arrangement between Owan East and Owan West.

Source: Legit.ng