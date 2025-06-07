Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, officially joined the APC on June 6, 2025, following Delta State's Governor Sheriff Oborevwori's defection in April

Governors Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), and suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara are speculated to follow Eno’s lead

President Tinubu endorsed the defection as a democratic move, reassuring that it wouldn’t lead to a one-party state

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday, June 6, sending ripples through Nigeria’s political landscape.

His decision to switch parties follows the defection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to the APC in April, marking the second major PDP defection in the South-South region in less than two months.

After Umo Eno’s defection, four major PDP governors could soon join him. Photo credit: @officialPDPNg/@officialAPCNG

Source: Twitter

With Eno's move, the APC now controls 23 states, while the PDP governs in 10.

This development raises questions about the future of other prominent PDP governors, especially those eyeing the 2027 election.

Governors on the watchlist

Among the governors likely to follow in Eno’s footsteps are Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Peter Mbah of Enugu, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, and the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Reports indicate that Fintiri, once a close ally of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, is growing distant from the PDP’s leadership.

His recent meetings with National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu have raised speculation about his next move.

In Enugu, despite repeated denials, there is mounting pressure on Mbah. The state's PDP chapter has defended him against rumours of a defection, but insiders suggest that the situation mirrors Oborevwori’s last-minute switch, where denials were followed by a dramatic change of allegiance.

Similarly, Plateau State’s Mutfwang faces growing political uncertainty, while Fubara, recently suspended and isolated, is reportedly in talks with President Bola Tinubu, Vanguard reported.

Political tensions heighten in Rivers State

Fubara, whose political future has been clouded by the suspension of his administration and an ongoing state of emergency declared by President Tinubu, has sparked considerable discussion.

A recent meeting between Fubara and the President in the United Kingdom, followed by a sighting of Fubara in Lagos with Tinubu, has fueled speculation that the suspended governor may soon switch to the APC.

Fubara has been vocal in his praise of President Tinubu’s actions in Rivers, calling his moves “legendary.”

The impact of APC’s growing influence

President Tinubu has publicly embraced defections from opposition parties, defending the actions as a natural part of Nigeria's democracy.

At the APC National Summit on May 22, 2025, he downplayed fears that these defections would lead to a one-party state, asserting that the movement of political figures reflects the will of the electorate.

Tinubu welcomed Eno into the APC fold, highlighting the importance of inclusivity and aligning with the central government to secure progress for Akwa Ibom.

Akpabio, governors welcome Eno into APC

Eno’s defection was celebrated by APC leaders, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who, although represented by his wife, lauded the governor’s decision, Punch reported.

At the official declaration in Uyo, Eno reiterated that his move was not one of weakness but strength, vowing to build a united APC in Akwa Ibom.

“We are not joining the APC from a position of weakness but from a position of strength,” Eno said, signalling a commitment to President Tinubu's vision.

Akwa Ibom commissioner resigns in line with Eno's political shift

4 Powerful PDP Govs That May Decamp To APC After Eno's Defection

Source: Twitter

Following Eno’s defection, Ini Ememobong, the Commissioner for Information and Special Duties in Akwa Ibom, resigned from his position.

His resignation came as part of a directive from Eno, which required all appointees unwilling to join the APC to step down. Ememobong confirmed his resignation on social media, stating,

“Today, I have tendered my resignation to the governor in compliance with his directive.”

APC now a 'dumping ground for compromised leaders' – Samuel Aye

Political analyst and PDP chieftain Samuel Aye has condemned the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the wave of defections by opposition governors, calling it a “disgraceful display of political desperation and corruption.”

Speaking with Legit.ng on Saturday, June 7, Aye said:

“What we are witnessing is the complete erosion of integrity in our political system. These defections, especially by sitting governors like Umo Eno and Sheriff Oborevwori, reek of opportunism and betrayal.

"The APC has become a dumping ground for compromised leaders who prioritise personal gain over democratic ideals. This is the most corrupt and disgraceful political realignment in our country’s history, and Nigerians must wake up to what is clearly a calculated effort to turn Nigeria into a one-party autocracy.”

3rd PDP governor speaks on dumping party for APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang maintained that it was too early for him to talk about defection from the PDP to the APC.

The PDP governor made the clarification while speaking on the report that many first-time opposition governors are joining the APC to secure their second-term chances.

Mutfwang's clarification came after one of his counterparts in the PDP joined the APC, while another one was recently reported to have concluded a plan to dump the opposition and join the ruling party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng