Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the ruling APC, has dismissed allegations from former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido that he may defect to the PDP

In a statement, Ganduje asserted that APC is growing stronger and is prepared to absorb members from the opposition parties, including Lamido

Ganduje criticised Lamido’s predictions about APC’s collapse and predicted that the PDP would lose political relevance by the end of 2025

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has responded to statement by former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido.

Ganduje responds to Lamido's defection claim

Ganduje reacts to Lamido over claims of defecting to PDP. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images, Abdullahi Ganduje

Source: Getty Images

Alhaji Sule Lamido earlier said there are signs that the APC may soon split, with Abdullahi Ganduje and other stalwarts possibly defecting to the PDP.

Sule Lamido said:

“I’m confident that all those who left the PDP will return, including Ganduje, because very soon, the APC will burst and split into factions, having accommodated people with different mindsets.”

Ganduje blasts Lamido, predicts PDP's end

Ganduje speaks about about APC split ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Abdullahi Ganduje

Source: Facebook

Reacting, in a statement made available to the press, Ganduje dismissed speculations that he was planning to defect to the PDP.

Instead, Ganduje turned the tables on Lamido, asserting that the APC is growing stronger by the day and poised to absorb more opposition members — including Lamido himself, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Ganduje said:

“The APC will soon receive Sule Lamido into its fold and claims of his defection were baseless and unfounded.”

He criticised Lamido’s earlier remarks predicting the APC’s collapse, calling them “illogical” and rooted in the desperation of a “failing opposition.”

He further predicted that the PDP, beset by internal divisions, would lose political relevance by the end of 2025.

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Abdullahi Ganduje said Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso would be welcomed if he decided to defect from the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) to the APC.

Ganduje said the former NNPP presidential candidate in 2023 needs shelter because he is like a fish outside the water.

He said it is morally right to accommodate Kwankwaso because the APC is deepening and widening democracy in the country.

Source: Legit.ng