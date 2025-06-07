Talks on a coalition to democratically wrest federal control from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been intensifying ahead of the 2027 election

Opposition politicians have also been holding a series of “strategic meetings” in what appears to be a concerted effort to actualise the plan

Commenting on the coalition moves, an Abuja-based legal practitioner, Isa Uthman Tochukwu, asserted that "if Atiku Abubakar picks ticket from any party for the presidency in 2027, Tinubu will be declared president for the second term at 7 am"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - As a coalition of opposition parties plot to unseat President Bola Tinubu, Barrister Isa Tochukwu, has asked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to drop his presidential ambition.

Legit.ng reports that one of the leading advocates for the coalition is Atiku, the PDP’s flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election.

Public commentator Tochukwu speaks on viable option to win the 2027 election as Atiku-led coalition perfects plan against Tinubu. Photos credit: @NigeriaStories

Atiku, from Adamawa state, has consistently pushed for a coalition among opposition parties in a bid to unseat Tinubu.

But in a recent social media post, Tochukwu asked the PDP chieftain to support a southerner to emerge in the 2027 election.

He wrote on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"If Atiku Abubakar @atiku picks ticket from any party for the presidency in 2027. Tinubu will be declared President for the 2nd term at 7AM. The only thing that will make the coalition make sense is for Atiku to drop his presidential ambition and support a southerner to emerge."

2027 election permutations

Meanwhile, Nigerians are reacting to Tochukwu's post.

Legit.ng captured some X comments below:

Olamide Olufemi said:

"No current politician can challenge PBAT (Tinubu) except Atiku. I don't like Atiku but I'm stating it here he's the only one that can go shoulder to shoulder with him. Leave NER running mouth when the battle mature, he will disappear. You think northerners can just vote for any southerner anyhow?"

@Godswillluv commented:

"Peter Obi will not vice Atiku under any pressure.

"If Atiku finds it difficult to respect zoning of southern presidency, then, he can contest with any other southerner that agrees to run with him.

"If Peter Obi dares to vice Atiku, I’ll campaign against that ticket to fail in 2027."

@tajudine2013gm2 wrote:

"He (Atiku) is too selfish. Buhari made way for them in 2023 but they are too selfish to work together."

Key political figures like Peter Obi (LP) and Atiku Abubakar (PDP) are exploring coalition options to challenge President Tinubu. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

“Only option” that can sack Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a prominent public commentator, Suraj Oyewale, said opposition leaders: Atiku, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, all need to unite if they hope to unseat President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Oyewale, popularly known as Sir Jarus, advised that the three opposition leaders should work with the PDP.

According to him, 'If PDP goes to poll independently, no coalition will unseat APC.'

