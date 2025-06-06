The APC dismissed speculation about President Tinubu sidelining Vice President Shettima for the 2027 election, stating that their partnership remains strong and aligned

Speculation about Shettima’s removal grew following Tinubu’s endorsement by APC leaders, but critics argue that bypassing a competitive primary stifles internal democracy

Calls from the North-Central region for greater representation have intensified speculation about a potential shift in Tinubu's 2027 ticket, but APC officials maintain there is no indication of change

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed mounting speculation that President Bola Tinubu may sideline Vice President Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The party’s National Vice Chairman (South-East), Dr Ijeoma Arodiogbu, responded to the rumours, calling them a distraction.

"I’m hearing that for the first time. There’s a solid working relationship between President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima," Arodiogbu said.

He added,

"Shettima is a key asset—intelligent, focused, and deeply involved in this administration."

He downplayed the speculations as political noise, intended to create division within the party.

Arodiogbu also stressed that it was common for such rumours to arise as elections approach, but assured that both the President and Vice President were fully aligned and supported by the party.

Bwala and party officials back Tinubu-Shettima partnership

Daniel Bwala, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, also responded briefly to the speculation, stating,

“I am not aware, Sir."

When asked about the claims. His response further reinforced the party’s stance that there was no truth to the rumours of Shettima’s removal.

This speculation surfaced following the endorsement of President Tinubu as the sole candidate for the 2027 election by 22 APC governors, the National Assembly leadership, and party leaders.

The endorsement was formally announced during the APC National Summit, which was held at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja, with key party figures such as Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani backing Tinubu's re-election bid, Punch reported.

Controversy arises over unopposed endorsement and potential shifts in the ticket

The endorsement of Tinubu for the 2027 election, however, did not go without controversy.

Former APC presidential aspirant Charles Udeogaranya condemned the move, accusing the party of stifling internal democracy by bypassing a competitive primary.

Udeogaranya warned that denying other potential aspirants a chance to run would deprive Nigerians of the opportunity to select visionary leadership.

His comments came as political tensions rose with increasing defections and realignments, both within opposition parties and the APC.

This has fuelled growing speculation that Shettima might be dropped to accommodate regional demands and expand Tinubu’s appeal for the 2027 election.

North Central's demand for representation intensifies speculation

The speculation about a possible change in the vice-presidential slot was further intensified by growing discontent in the North-Central region.

The region has long complained of being marginalised under the current administration, and on April 5, a delegation from the North-Central Renaissance Movement launched consultations across the country, seeking either a vice-presidential or presidential slot for the region in 2027.

Leading the movement, Prof Nghargbu K’tso declared,

"We have what it takes to lead and not just to be led."

He urged the region to demand executive power in the next election. This growing demand has added weight to the speculation that Tinubu may make changes to his 2027 ticket to address regional interests, Vanguard reported.

APC officials maintain no official indication of change in the ticket

Chidi Duru, the Deputy National Organising Secretary of the APC, also weighed in on the issue.

While acknowledging that the final decision rested with President Tinubu, Duru stated,

"As of now, there is no reason to believe a switch is being considered."

His comments further aligned with the party’s position that there were no official plans to alter the current ticket.

As the 2027 election draws closer, all eyes will remain on President Tinubu and his political calculations regarding his running mate, as regional dynamics and party strategies continue to unfold.

