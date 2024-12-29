PDP chieftain Dare Glintstone Akinniyi has reacted as Nyesom Wike, declared support for President Tinubu’s second-term bid, despite being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party

In an interview with Legit.ng, the PDP National Youth Group spokesperson, described Wike’s statement as an embarrassment and questioned his loyalty to the party ahead of the 2027 election

Wike’s bromance with Tinubu and the G5 group’s actions during the 2023 elections have continued to spark tension within the PDP but Akinniyi expressed concern over the party's silence

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group spokesperson, has voiced concerns as Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said he will support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election bid.

Wike’s support for Tinubu’s re-election sparks concern

Legit.ng recalled that during the 2023 elections, Wike, then the PDP governor of Rivers state, opposed Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, following his defeat during the party’s primaries.

Wike instead supported Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, contributing to Tinubu’s eventual victory.

Tinubu rewarded Wike’s loyalty by appointing him minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after the elections.

"An embarrassing statement"

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, December 29, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, described Wike’s remarks as an embarrassment to the PDP, accusing him and the G-5 group of undermining the party’s integrity.

Amid permutations for the 2027 presidential election, Akinniyi urged the PDP leadership to take decisive action against Wike and other G-5 members for their perceived allegiance to the ruling APC.

He warned that young PDP members are ready to respond if necessary steps are not taken.

Akinniyi opined thus:

"It is an embarrassing statement for all lovers and members of the PDP. We need no soothsayer to tell us that he won't work for the progress of the party.

"No politician is compelled to forcely remain as members of any party, so they are expected to boldly leave to their political party of choice.

"Clearly, members of the G5 won't do anything different from what they did in 2023. I wondered how he will prove to us that he is a member of the PDP with such gesture.

"It's a sad situation with our great party and the leaders are looking away. We the young members are watching keenly and we will act when appropriate.

"The PDP should ask those who are against the interest of the party, to leave or they will be expelled."

The members of the G-5 Integrity Group of the opposition PDP includes Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state.

Other members of the group, are former Governors Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

