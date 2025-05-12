Nyesom Wike has warned that selfish interests within the PDP could lead to its downfall, stating that the party has no chance of winning 2027 elections

The FCT minister criticised the exclusion of key members and the party’s failure to recognize defection movements, including the move by ex-Delta governor Ifeanyi Okowa to the APC

Wike on Monday, stressed his role in securing the PDP’s success in the 2023 elections, despite not supporting Atiku Abubakar, the party's flagbearer

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has warned that selfish interests may destroy the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), insisting that the party stands no chance of winning the 2027 elections.

2027 election: Wike warns PDP about selfish interests

Wike, on Monday, issued a strong warning to the PDP ahead of the 2027 election.

The minister issued the warning during his monthly media chat with selected journalists in Abuja, on Monday, May 12.

He emphasised that leadership was key, adding that failure to demonstrate proper leadership would have consequences for the opposition party.

The minister warned that Nigerians will be on the watch out for what will happen if the PDP failed to be cautious, noting that selfish interest can kill an organisation.

“You have not won an election, but you are excluding people. You want to play the same game you played in 2023; it will backfire. I have told people that this smartness will not help you. Wike is telling you now to stop this smartness,” he warned.

“I am surprised that PDP said they didn’t see it coming. I won’t call the names of the governors. I call them. I said, ‘Listen, the way things are going, I have warned you people.’ You said they are governors. I have no problem. Let’s see what will happen,” he said.

Wike hails Okowa's defection to APC

Wike hails Okowa, Delta governor over recent defection to APC. Photo credit: Delta state government, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

The FCT minister also described the defection of former Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a “smart move,” expressing surprise that the PDP failed to foresee it.

“When people talk about the governor of Delta State and his predecessor moving out of PDP to APC, what wrong did he do? That he said he was going to support Tinubu, that was the crime?

“No opposition party allows impunity; it’s only the ruling party. Opposition is supposed to organise itself to take over the affairs of government. How many times have they made efforts? How many people have you wooed? Rather, they are after Wike. They abandoned what they are supposed to do—the only crime is that Wike is a minister under APC government,” he said.

Watch the video below as Wike speaks on PDP's chances in the 2027 election;

