The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has described the political trajectory of FCT minister Nyesom Wike as a mystery that Nigerian universities should research

The revered monarch expressed amazement that Wike, a prominent member of the opposition PDP, could be appointed to a key ministerial position in an administration led by the APC under Bola Tinubu

Wike delivered the keynote speech at the 2025 Distinguished Personality Lecture at Obafemi Awolowo University, themed “Nigeria of Our Dreams”

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ọjájá II, has called on Nigerian universities to examine how Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), secured a position in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet despite being a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike’s political journey a ‘mystery’ worth studying - Ooni

Speaking at the 2025 Distinguished Personality Lecture held at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Thursday, June 5, the monarch expressed his astonishment over Wike’s political trajectory.

As reported by The Punch, Ooni described Wike's ministerial appointment under an All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government as a “mystery.”

“For your career, I will particularly say that I give a very strong honour to the father of the nation, President Bola Tinubu,” the Ooni said while addressing Wike, who served as the keynote speaker at the event.

“You belong to a different political party and yet are able to work together. You are part of this government. It is still a mystery. I don’t even know how it happened.

“For me, it is something that universities should be studying and I mean it. It’s very important.

“Hate him or like him, what will be, will be. He (Wike) is a politician to be studied. I don’t know how he’s been actively relevant for 20 years,” Ooni said.

The Ooni of Ife has hailed Wike’s resilience and insisted that his appointment in Tinubu's govt and political trajectory should be a case study in universities. Photo credit: @ooniadimulaife

Source: Twitter

The traditional ruler acknowledged that while Wike may have critics, he is widely respected for his boldness and resilience.

Meanwhile, Wike's open support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid and campaign has sparked fresh controversy in the polity and within the PDP.

Wike, during a media chat in Abuja, openly stated that he will lead President Tinubu’s 2027 and also dared anyone from the PDP to expel him over anti-party activities.

