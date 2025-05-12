Nyesom Wike insisted that the PDP must zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the south, warning against repeating the mistakes of 2023

Wike criticised the party’s reluctance to make a clear decision, arguing that failing to zone the ticket to the south would backfire and cause division

The decision to zone the ticket to the south could prevent Atiku Abubakar from contesting in 2027, as the former VP has expressed his intention to continue his presidential aspirations

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has spoken out against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zoning its 2027 presidential ticket to the north.

In a media chat on Monday, May 12, Wike stated that the PDP cannot afford to make the same mistake it made in 2023.

Nyesom Wike, FCT minister, has publicly declared that the PDP should zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the south, breaking his silence. Photo credit: @GovWike/@officialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Wike called for a clear decision to be made by the party, urging it to openly declare that the presidential candidate for 2027 should come from the south.

He emphasised that such a move would avoid internal conflict and the backlash that the party faced in the previous election, The Cable reported.

Wike criticises PDP’s strategy for 2023 election

Wike criticised the party’s reluctance to openly zone the ticket to the south, warning that the party’s attempts at ‘smartness’ would backfire.

“You can’t send the presidency to the north. I told them. Selfishness can kill a system,” he said, urging the PDP to learn from past mistakes.

He argued that if the PDP were to fail to zone the ticket to the south, it would set a dangerous precedent, pointing out that the All Progressives Congress (APC) might send its own presidential ticket to the north in 2031.

Wike questioned the logic of the PDP then coming back to say it would follow suit and zone the presidency to the north as well.

Impact of zoning decision on Atiku Abubakar

Wike’s comments have significant implications for former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, who has made clear his intention to continue contesting for the presidency.

If the PDP opts to zone the ticket to the south, Abubakar, who is from the north, would be ineligible to run for the presidency under the party’s platform.

Abubakar, who was the PDP’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has previously stated that he would keep contesting for the Nigerian presidency as long as his health allows, Vanguard reported.

The PDP’s ongoing zoning crisis

Nyesom Wike, Minister of FCT has spoken out about the region that should get the 2027 PDP presidential ticket, pushing for a southern zone. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Facebook

The issue of zoning has been a point of contention within the PDP for several years. In the lead-up to the 2023 election, the party faced internal wrangling over the decision of whether to zone the presidential ticket to the south or the north.

While some party stakeholders, including five governors led by Wike, pushed for the southern zoning of the ticket, the PDP ultimately ditched zoning altogether, opening up the contest for all candidates.

This decision deeply divided the party, leading to widespread dissatisfaction and Wike’s refusal to back Abubakar during the 2023 election.

Wike’s recent statements highlight the ongoing crisis within the PDP regarding zoning, and his call for the party to make a definitive decision on the 2027 ticket is likely to continue sparking debate among party members. As the 2027 election approaches, the issue of zoning remains a crucial factor in shaping the party’s direction.

Source: Legit.ng