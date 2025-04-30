Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has hinted at a possible defection from the PDP to the APC, citing the party’s internal crisis as a reason

Speaking during a constituency meeting, he likened the PDP to a faulty aircraft that can no longer take him to his political destination

The governor also distributed grants and support items to over 400 constituents as part of his administration’s empowerment drive

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has stirred speculation about a potential switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC), suggesting that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), his current platform, may no longer be politically viable ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking at a constituency engagement in Ukanafun Local Government Area on Tuesday, Governor Eno likened the PDP to a grounded airplane, implying that he might consider switching to a party with a clearer path to political success.

“If you wanted to travel with Ibom Airline, and on the verge of taking off, it developed a fault that won’t enable it to fly, won’t you board the next available plane to take you to your destination?” he said to a cheering crowd.

PDP suffers massive defection

The comment comes amid a wave of defections from the PDP, with Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori being the most recent high-profile figure to join the ruling APC.

Governor Eno’s remarks appear to signal discontent with the internal fractures plaguing the PDP, which he suggested might collapse under the weight of its divisions.

Despite dropping this political hint, the governor maintained a strong focus on governance, using the Town Square meeting as a platform to distribute economic support to constituents.

Eno distributes empowerment items to residents

Over 400 residents received a range of empowerment packages, including business grants, vehicles, farming tools, and other startup resources.

These, he said, were part of his administration’s broader commitment to grassroots development.

A breakdown of the disbursement revealed that 154 traders were awarded business grants, 116 farmers received agricultural support, and four entrepreneurs were given N5 million each under the MSME grant. An additional 131 individuals benefited from the Equipment Support Initiative.

While encouraging beneficiaries to make productive use of the assistance, Governor Eno warned them against investing the funds in dubious ventures like Ponzi schemes.

“We are investing in your future, and we expect accountability and seriousness,” he cautioned.

The meeting, part of a larger state-wide engagement tour, aims to gather community feedback ahead of the 2026 state budget.

Governor Eno said such visits are essential to fostering transparency and people-oriented governance, affirming that not all requests may be granted immediately, but that concerns would be captured in future budgets.

“We are determined to build a government that listens. These town halls allow us to plan realistically, based on your needs and our available resources,” he concluded.

