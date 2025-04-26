Several opposition governors are reportedly considering defecting to the APC ahead of the 2027 elections

Political instability and pressure within opposition parties are driving governors to switch parties for support in the upcoming elections

Key figures like Governor Fintiri of Adamawa, Governor Adeleke of Osun, and others are among those speculated to join the ruling party

The political landscape in Nigeria is witnessing major shifts as several opposition governors prepare to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Following the defection of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to APC on Wednesday, April 23, there are strong indications that more governors are either being pressured or planning to switch allegiance to the ruling party.

List of Governors Who May Defect to APC Ahead of 2027

These defections could significantly reshape the political dynamics and influence the outcome of the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng gathered that the primary reasons behind these defections are the weakened state of the opposition parties, lack of party unity, and the realisation by some governors that they may need the backing of the centre to secure their re-election bids in 2027.

Many of the governors who are reportedly eyeing defection are in their first term and are seeking the support of the ruling party to ensure their political survival in the next election.

1. Governor Ahmadu Umar Fintiri (Adamawa)

Ahmadu Umar Fintiri, the Governor of Adamawa State, is among the most prominent second-term governors reportedly being courted by the APC.

Fintiri’s relationship with the opposition party, particularly with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has been described as lukewarm, which makes him more susceptible to the overtures of the ruling party.

Sources indicate that Fintiri’s continued membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) may be threatened by his strained political ties with key figures within the party. Despite having won the governorship election in both 2019 and 2023, Fintiri faces the prospect of losing political leverage within his party.

Reports suggest that the APC has approached Fintiri with promises of a favourable political environment if he joins the ruling party ahead of the 2027 elections.

However, Fintiri's office has denied these claims, with his spokesperson asserting that the governor remains committed to the PDP.

2. Governor Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom)

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has also sparked speculation about a potential defection to the APC.

Eno recently endorsed President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid, which raised eyebrows within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor’s support for Tinubu, particularly on issues such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, has led many to believe that he may be preparing to switch allegiance to the ruling party.

Despite the growing pressure on Eno, his spokesman, Aniekan Umanah, has vehemently denied rumours of a defection. Umanah clarified that the governor's actions were motivated by his desire to secure federal support for Akwa Ibom’s development rather than political partisanship.

However, with APC leaders, such as the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, hailing from Akwa Ibom, it is evident that the ruling party is making inroads into the state, with Eno’s political future uncertain.

3. Governor Ademola Adeleke (Osun)

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state is another governor who has been speculated to be considering a shift to the APC.

Although Adeleke won a closely contested election in 2023, the recent Supreme Court ruling reinstating sacked local government chairmen in Osun has led to increasing tensions.

These political tensions, combined with billboards featuring Adeleke’s image alongside President Tinubu’s, have fuelled rumours of his potential defection to the ruling party.

Adeleke’s situation is complicated by his victory over former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, a staunch ally of President Tinubu.

With Oyetola now serving as the Minister of Blue Economy, Adeleke may find it difficult to maintain his grip on power in the face of growing political pressure.

While his spokesperson has dismissed the defection rumours, the governor’s actions, including his public endorsement of Tinubu, suggest that a shift towards the APC could be in the cards.

4. Governor Caleb Muftwang (Plateau)

The defection of Plateau State Governor Caleb Muftwang to the APC has been the subject of much speculation.

As the only opposition governor in the entire North-Central zone, Muftwang faces increasing pressure from both the APC and his party, the PDP, which is currently embroiled in a leadership crisis.

Muftwang has deferred to former governor Jonah Jang, a key figure in the PDP, for political direction, but the growing discontent within the party may prompt him to reconsider his options.

In the face of internal party challenges, Muftwang’s position is becoming more precarious. Although the APC has shown interest in his potential defection, Muftwang has yet to make any public statements regarding his political future.

With APC figures such as Nentawe Yilwada holding ministerial positions, there is growing speculation that Muftwang may eventually align himself with the ruling party.

5. Governor Agbu Kefas (Taraba)

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has also been rumoured to be under pressure to defect to the APC. Despite his relatively new tenure as governor, sources suggest that Kefas may be open to switching allegiance due to political considerations within his state.

However, Kefas’ close ties to influential figures such as General TY Danjuma may complicate his decision, as he risks alienating his key supporters within the PDP.

Kefas’ recent reception of President Tinubu’s wife during her visit to Taraba has led some to believe that the governor is preparing for a shift to the APC.

However, sources close to Kefas have denied these claims, stating that the rumours of his planned defection are nothing more than speculation.

6. Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf (Kano)

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has also been linked to the growing number of governors being wooed by the APC.

While the governor maintains a strong political relationship with his predecessor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, sources suggest that Yusuf may not follow Kwankwaso’s potential move to the APC.

Instead, there are indications that a deal could be struck where Yusuf retains his governorship seat, while APC secures Kano’s support in the 2027 elections.

