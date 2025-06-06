Governor Umo Eno has opened up on the reason for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The Akwa Ibom state governor cited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s track record of achievements

Eno said the need to align Akwa Ibom state with the Centre to attract more Federal presence is another reason for joining the ruling APC

Uyo, Akwa Ibom - Governor Umo Eno said President Bola Tinubu’s track record of achievements over the years was the reason for joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Umo Eno says he joined APC to align Akwa Ibom state with the Centre to attract more Federal presence. Photo credit: Umo Eno

Governor Eno said has absolute trust in the leadership of the APC-led federal government led by President Tinubu.

As reported by The Nation, the governor said his defection to the APC was a gift to Tinubu.

Eno stated this while delivering his defection speech on Friday, June 7, 2025.

The governor said has always admired Tinubu right from his days as Lagos state governor during which he transformed the state to the Centre of Excellence.

“It is a known fact that I have never hidden my admiration for the President and his patriotic devotion to national renewal which he is engendering today

“As a young professional working in Lagos, while he was the Governor, I was amazed and fascinated by the manner he ran Lagos, and had, with focus and vision, raised the profile of Lagos State to become a leading Subnational in the country, while facing daunting challenges”.

Governor Eno said his administration will be built around the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the state’s ARISE Agenda.

“Why am I in the APC, you may ask? The answer is short and simple: Enlightened State Interest is predicated on the need to align our State with the Centre to attract more Federal presence.

“Let us strategically Arise together, to the promise of a better, more inclusive, stronger and united Akwa Ibom State that is aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR led-Federal Government,”

List of PDP governors who defected to APC

Recall that Governor Eno officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC on Friday, June 6, 2025.

The Akwa Ibom is not the first PDP governor to have dumped the party for the ruling party since the emergence of the APC.

The article compiled the list of all the PDP governors who dumped the party and defected to the ruling APC.

