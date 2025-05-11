Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has arrived at the venue for the crucial Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders meeting In Abuja.

Wike proceeded directly to join other governors, former governors, and members of the National Working Committee for the meeting.

Nyesom Wike arrives for the PDP stakeholders meeting in Abuja. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, the crucial PDP stakeholders meeting is holding at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

It was gathered that the meeting aims to address several issues that have hindered peace within the major opposition party, the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng