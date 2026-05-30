Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele has declared himself fully fit for the Champions League final against Arsenal

Defenders Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes have also been cleared to play against the Gunners after recent injury concerns

PSG head into the final close to full strength as they chase back-to-back Champions League titles

Arsenal's hopes of winning the UEFA Champions League for the first time have suffered a setback ahead of Saturday’s final after Paris Saint-Germain received a major boost on the injury front.

The Gunners will face the French champions in Budapest knowing they are just one win away from making history.

Ousmane Dembele has confirmed that he is “100 percent” ready for this weekend’s Champions League final against Arsenal. Photo by Kevin Voigt

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, Mikel Arteta has guided Arsenal to only their second Champions League final, giving the North London club a chance to finally add Europe’s biggest prize to their trophy cabinet.

However, the challenge facing Arsenal has become even tougher after PSG confirmed the availability of several key players who had been major injury doubts in the build-up to the final.

Dembele declares himself ready

The biggest boost for PSG comes in the form of Ousmane Dembele.

The French winger sparked concern earlier this month when he was forced off during PSG’s final Ligue 1 fixture after suffering discomfort in his right calf.

Initial fears suggested the injury could threaten his participation in the Champions League final, but those concerns have now disappeared, The Standard reports.

Dembele returned to training this week and was included in PSG’s 24-man squad for the trip to Budapest.

Speaking ahead of the match, the France international insisted he is fully prepared for the biggest game of the season.

"I feel 100 percent! The group does too. We hope everything goes well tomorrow," Dembele told reporters.

The Ballon d'Or holder has been one of PSG’s most influential players this season and his availability provides a huge lift for Luis Enrique’s side.

Hakimi and Mendes also cleared

PSG's positive injury news did not stop with Dembele.

Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes have also been declared fit ro play in the Champions League final vs Arsenal. Photo by Valerio Pennicino

Source: Getty Images

Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi has also been declared available despite not featuring since suffering a hamstring injury during the dramatic Champions League semi-final clash against Bayern Munich in April.

The defender missed recent training games and there were growing doubts about whether he would recover in time. Those fears were eased when he returned to full training this week.

Meanwhile, left-back Nuno Mendes has overcome a thigh problem that kept him sidelined since PSG’s semi-final second leg.

Luis Enrique confirmed during his pre-match press conference that both defenders are fit and ready for selection.

Their return gives PSG greater balance and defensive stability heading into one of the biggest matches in the club’s history.

Arsenal face toughest test yet

Arsenal have enjoyed a memorable European campaign and have already eliminated some of the continent’s strongest sides on their route to the final.

Yet the latest developments from the PSG camp mean Arteta's men will likely face a near full-strength opponent on Saturday night.

With Dembele leading the attack and both Hakimi and Mendes available on the flanks, PSG enter the contest with renewed confidence as they attempt to become only the second club in the Champions League era to successfully defend their crown.

For Arsenal, the task remains clear. To create a new chapter in the club's history, they must overcome a PSG side that appears to be getting stronger at exactly the right time.

Arteta shares update on Timber’s fitness

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the club will be with star player Jurrien Timber when they clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest on Saturday, May 30.

The 24-year-old sustained a Troublesome groin injury since March, missing the last 14 matches in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and UEFA Champions League.

Source: Legit.ng