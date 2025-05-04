There are huge doubts about suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike working together

The fresh political crisis is brewing in the Rivers state following the walkout staged by a group of women on Friday, May 2, 2025

While Wike considered the women's action as a direct insult to President Bola Tinubu, some Ijaw groups rejected the FCT minister’s remarks

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The peace accord between the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has reportedly collapsed as a fresh crisis looms in Rivers state.

A fresh wave of political tension is casting serious doubt on the possibility of Fubara returning to office earlier than the six-month duration.

There is serious doubt on the possibility of Governor Siminalayi Fubara returning to office on May 29. Photo credit: Sir Sim Fubara/Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, the hope that President Tinubu will announce Fubara’s reinstatement during the upcoming May 29 Democracy Day address on May 29, may be misplaced due to recent developments.

This is connected to the walkout staged by a group of women under the banner of Rivers Women Unite for Sim (RWUS) during an empowerment programme for 500 Rivers women, initiated by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Friday, May 2, 2025.

Reacting to the incident, Wike described the walkout as an insult, stating that:

“An insult on anyone representing the First Lady of Nigeria in an event is a direct insult to the Office of the President and Commander-In-Chief. As a leader in Rivers State, I apologise.”

Wike through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, accused some individuals of undermining peace efforts.

“You can’t claim to want peace while sponsoring people to insult the President and his wife.”

The minister indirectly referencing Fubara’s recent peace visits to Tinubu in London and himself in Abuja.

However, many Rivers women and Niger Delta stakeholders rejected Wike’s remarks.

They argued that the women’s actions were misrepresented and politically weaponized.

The spokesperson for the Ijaw Republican Assembly, Annkio Briggs, condemned attempts to link the incident to Governor Fubara.

The human rights activist said:

“Blaming Governor Fubara is like giving a dog a bad name to hang it,”

President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Professor Benjamin Okaba, insisted that the women acted respectfully.

“Their vests bore the names of both Mrs. Tinubu and Governor Fubara. Would they do that if they intended to be disrespectful?”

Tinubu under pressure over Fubara's reinstatement

Recall that political stakeholders in Rivers state said having shown sufficient regret for his actions or inactions, Governor Fubara deserves to be reinstated.

Certain stakeholders posit that the reinstatement of Fubara on Thursday, May 29, would make more sense to the people of Rivers state.

Legit.ng reports that May 29 is Democracy Day in Nigeria, a national public holiday in the country to commemorate the restoration of democracy in 1999, celebrated on June 12, 2025.

How Fubara visited Wike, begged for reconciliation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Fubara reportedly visited Wike at his Abuja residence, seeking reconciliation weeks after his suspension.

Fubara was accompanied to Wike's residence by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state and Olusegun Osoba, a former governor of Ogun state.

A close source and Wike's aide, Lere Olayinka confirmed the meeting and shared further details amid the emergency rule in Rivers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng