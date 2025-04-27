FCT minister Nyesom Wike expressed readiness to forgive Governor Siminalayi Fubara amid the Rivers state crisis

Legit.ng reports that the crisis within Rivers state can be traced back to October 2023 following the political fallout between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike

Wike, once again, addressed the prolonged tensions in the oil-rich state and stressed that he is open to peace

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Amid the protracted political crisis in Rivers, Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has mentioned the condition that would facilitate enduring peace in the state.

As reported by Channels Television on Saturday, April 26, Wike spoke on Friday, April 25, in Port Harcourt, at the 70th birthday celebration of Ken Chikere. Vanguard also noted the minister's stance.

Wike gives condition for peace in Rivers state. Photo credits: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Wike open to peace in Rivers

Wike explained that what can bring genuine peace to Rivers state is a sincere reconciliation of both parties.

His words:

“We are men of peace, not of trouble. But it must be peace with sincerity, not peace as a decoy. Members of the state assembly, the national assembly, and the two major political parties must be involved."

Legit.ng reports that Wike’s comments come amid persistent tensions between him and Governor Fubara, whom he had supported in the 2023 governorship election but has since fallen out with.

Their political rift has thrown Rivers state into a prolonged crisis, prompting a state of emergency declaration by President Bola Tinubu. The president appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired naval chief, as the state’s sole administrator. Despite public attempts at a truce, analysts say the crisis remains far from resolved.

PANDEF working on reconciling Wike, Fubara

Meanwhile, Godknows Igali, chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), said the group has arranged a peace meeting between Fubara and Wike.

Speaking on ‘The Morning Brief’, a programme on Channels TV, Igali stated that the forum had approached one of the governors in the south to host the meeting.

Igali disclosed that when PANDEF initially intervened, both parties were unwilling to engage in dialogue, adding that progress is now being made in bringing both factions to the table.

Igali said:

“I can put it out that we had approached one of the governors in the south who is very detached from this matter to host, and he had accepted to host. So, we’re looking forward to that process.”

Gunshots rock venue of pro-Wike rally

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yenogoa in Bayelsa state was thrown into tension as the sound of gunshots was heard at the venue of the mega rally organised by the NEW Associates, a group loyal to Wike.

George Turnah, the group coordinator and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), put together the rally in honour of the minister.

The rally was said to have commenced when the sounds of gunshots were heard in the area. However, the situation was put under control and normalcy was restored.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng