Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ) Olabode George, has sent an urgent message to Atiku Abubakar, and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

The PDP chieftain urged the former vice president and former Rivers state governor to leave the main opposition party

George explained and listed the offences committed by Atiku and Wike while still claiming to be part of the PDP structure

Lagos state - Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has been urged to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) immediately.

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Olabode George, said Atiku and Wike have been involved anti-party activities.

George accused Atiku and Wike of hobnobbing with elements from the ruling All Progressives congress (APC) and still claim to be part of the PDP structure.

As reported by Vanguard, George made this known in a statement while wondering why the duo have continued to openly embarrass the PDP.

“What exactly is going on? Anybody who is tired of PDP should leave and join another party. Enough of this embarrassment. As a founding elder of this party, I will not watch while some people openly disrespect the party. It is impossible.”

The PDP chieftain slammed Atiku for visiting former president Muhammadu Buhari and hobnobbing with him politically.

He described Atiku’s action with an APC member as anti-party offence.

“Wike has been given a direct order to win FCT for APC and he still claims to be a member of PDP. Are people now shameless politically that they cannot be principled? Where is the leadership of our party? Why are they tolerating Atiku and Wike? Why are they allowing the duo to continue to embarrass our party publicly?

George did not spare PDP governors who have endorsed and declared their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's election in 2027.

“Now, some governors are joining them to endorse Tinubu’s reelection in 2027. I ask again: what exactly is going on in our party? Has discipline gone to the dogs? Has everything broken down completely? Has sanity taken flight in the way we run the party now?

