President Bola Tinubu has filed a defence at the Supreme Court against the suit filed by the PDP governors on the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara

The PDP governors are asking the Supreme Court to decide the authority of the president to declare a state of emergency and suspend an elected governor

Recall that President Tinubu, earlier in Apri,l announced the suspension of Governor Fubara and other elected officers over the unending political crisis in the state

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has told the Supreme Court to kick out the suit by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors demanding the reversal of his declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers and the suspension of all elected officials in the oil-rich state.

Legit.ng recalled that President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers and subsequently announced the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu and all lawmakers in the state.

Bola Tinubu asks Supreme Court to dismiss appeal filed by PDP governors against Siminalayi Fubara's suspension Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Who is Rivers' sole administrator

The president subsequently announced the appointment of Ibok-Ete Ibas as the sole administrator to manage the affairs of the state. Following the suspension of the governor, the 11 governors of the PDP challenged the decision at the apex court.

The PDP governors included Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Bauchi's Bala Mohammed, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa, and Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State. Others are Peter Mbah of Enugu, Osun state's Ademola Adeleke, Oyo of Seyi Makinde, Caleb Mutfwang of Pateau, Agbu Kefas of Taraba and Governor Dauda of Zamfara.

Like Fubara, all the governors who filed the suit are PDP members, even though Governor Oborevwori had recently dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP governors joining APC

The APC is the party of the president. Among the governors, Governor Eno of Akwa Ibom has also declared support for President Tinubu's second-term ambition, leading to the rumour of his intended plan to dump the PDP and join the APC.

However, it was not yet clear if the realignment of the two governors would influence their withdrawal from the suit against the state of emergency declaration by Tinubu. The defection of the governor has been described as one of the best political moves in the two years of President Tinubu in office.

Meanwhile, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been rumoured to be making the political move to dump the PDP and join the APC. It was reported that the embattled governor met with the president in London and that Tinubu had facilitated new negotiations between him and his estranged godfather, Nyesom Wike.

Siminalayi Fubara meets Tinubu in London Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Amaechi speaks on Fubara, Wike's rift

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation and an ex-Rivers governor, has said that the political crisis rocking Rivers was about the sharing of money.

Amaechi alleged that President Bola Tinubu has a hand in the political crisis rocking Rivers state, adding that there are rumours that any governor who would not support the president in 2027 would be removed.

The former governor also challenged suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, to tell Nigerians the cause of their fight if it was not about sharing money and 2027 politics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng