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Breaking: Tinubu Appoints New Minister of Foreign Affairs
Nigeria

Breaking: Tinubu Appoints New Minister of Foreign Affairs

by  Ezra Ukanwa
3 min read
  • President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved two new appointments in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the resignation of Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar
  • Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu was appointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs while Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye was nominated as Minister of State
  • The Presidency said the appointments were part of efforts to reposition Nigeria’s foreign policy for stronger international partnerships and improved diplomatic engagement

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FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved two new appointments in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following the resignation of Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, who stepped down to pursue a political ambition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu named foreign affairs minister

Tinubu Makes 2 Fresh Ministerial Appointments
Tinubu Makes 2 Fresh Ministerial Appointments
Source: Facebook

Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu has been appointed as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs. She previously served as Minister of State in the same ministry.

Her appointment marks a key adjustment in Nigeria’s diplomatic leadership structure as the administration continues its cabinet restructuring.

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Enikanolaiye nominated as minister of state

In a related development, the President also nominated Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, subject to Senate confirmation.

Until his nomination, Enikanolaiye served as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations.

FG outlines diplomatic priorities

According to the Presidency, the appointments are part of broader efforts to reposition Nigeria’s foreign policy direction towards greater efficiency and stronger international partnerships.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga via X, said the move was aimed at enhancing strategic engagement.

“The President noted that these appointments are part of ongoing efforts to reposition Nigeria’s foreign policy architecture for greater efficiency, strategic engagement, and stronger global partnerships,” the statement read.

President charges appointees on national interest

Tinubu congratulated the new appointees and urged them to prioritise Nigeria’s interests in their new roles.

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He called on them to strengthen economic diplomacy, promote regional stability, and safeguard the welfare of Nigerians both at home and abroad.

Experienced diplomats brought into key roles

Ambassador Enikanolaiye, a seasoned diplomat from Kogi State, brings over three decades of experience in Nigeria’s foreign service, having served in several international postings including Addis Ababa, London, Ottawa, Belgrade and New Delhi.

The appointments are expected to be further reviewed by the Senate in the coming days as part of the confirmation process.

Tinubu makes 15 new appointments

Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate for the screening and confirmation of 15 nominees to constitute the board of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The development was to strengthen the human rights protection frameworks of the country. Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, read the president's letter during the plenary on Wednesday, April 29.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

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