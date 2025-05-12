The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has set a date to commence the hearing of the suit filed against the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara by President Bola Tinubu

President Tinubu and other defendants in the suit were neither present nor represented by their counsels at the hearing of the suit on Monday, May 12

Vice Admiral Ibas (retired) was the only defendant who appeared in court through his counsel, Kehinde Ogunwumiju

Port Harcourt, Rivers - A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt has adjourned the hearing of the constitutional matter that challenged the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, his deputy, Prof.Ngozi Odu, and all the elected members of the State House of Assembly by President Bola Tinubu to May 26, 2025.

The suit was filed by Farah Dagogo, a former federal lawmaker and governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election.

Court fixes date to hear suit challenging Fubara's suspension Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Why Tinubu declared state of emergency in Rivers

Recall that President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2025, over the unending security concerns orchestrated by the political crisis in the state.

The announcement was followed by the suspension of all the democratically elected officers, and subsequently announced the appointment of a sole administrator for the state, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rated)

In his reaction to the president's action, Dagogo approached the court on April 9, and argued in the suit No. FHC/PH/CS/50/2025, that Tinubu's actions did not have any constitutional backing and that they were ultra vires, The Punch reported.

At the hearing of the suit on Monday, May 12, Dagogo's lawyer, Cosmas Enweluzo, told the court that all the defendants in the suit have been well served, adding that they were reading for the proceeding of the matter.

Defendants in suit challenging Fubara's suspension

President Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas of the House of Representatives, and Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, the sole administrator of Rivers state, are the defendants in the suit.

However, only Vice Admiral Ibas (retired) appeared in court through his counsel, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, among all the defendants in the state. Ogunwumiju asked the court to give him more time to respond to the originating summons.

Following the submission of the two counsels, Justice Adamu Mohammed of the court granted the request of Ogunwumiju. He then cautioned that the hearing would proceed on the next adjournment date irrespective of further delay.

After the court session, Enweluzo addressed journalists and insisted that the president's action was against the constitution.

Amaechi speaks on Rivers crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation and an ex-Rivers governor, has said that the political crisis rocking Rivers was about the sharing of money.

Amaechi alleged that President Bola Tinubu has a hand in the political crisis rocking Rivers state, adding that there are rumours that any governor who would not support the president in 2027 would be removed.

The former governor also challenged suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, to tell Nigerians the cause of their fight if it was not about sharing money and 2027 politics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng