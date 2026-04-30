A Nigerian lady has recorded a funny moment as she got engaged in a Bible discussion with a Jehovah’s Witness at her door

The preacher shared a message from Psalm 37:29, switching between English and Yoruba to explain the verse

The lady played along with the interaction, answering questions correctly and amusing viewers online

A Nigerian lady has left social media users in stitches after sharing a video of the moment she was "trapped" into a Bible discussion by a persistent Jehovah’s Witness.

The video, which has since gone viral on TikTok, captures a relatable experience for many Nigerians who often find themselves playing "hide and seek" with the well-known door-to-door preachers.

A Nigerian lady shares the moment a Jehovah's Witness visited her home. Photo credit: @lifeofstella68_/TikTok, Getty Images

Source: TikTok

Lady records conversations with Jehovah's Witnesses

In the clip, the lady, identified as @lifeofstella68_, is seen listening from behind her door as the visitor delivers a sermon. Unlike many who might pretend not to be home, the TikToker decided to play along, resulting in a mini-Bible study right at her entrance.

The visitor focused on the book of Psalm 37:29, explaining that the earth was meant for the righteous to live in for eternity. To ensure the message hit home, the preacher switched between English and Yoruba, asking the lady questions to test her comprehension.

"...the righteous will... 'The righteous will possess the earth, and they will live forever on it.' Thank you. Did you take note of the people that they say will possess the earth?" The JW member said in the TikTok video.

The highlight of the video was the preacher’s dedication to translating the verse into Yoruba: "Awon olododo a jogun aye, won a de gbe ninu re titi lae" (The righteous will inherit the earth and live in it forever).

A Nigerian lady shares how she engaged in a Bible discussion with a JW member. Photo credit: @lifeofstella68_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady, who looked amused throughout the interaction, responded correctly to every question correctly, confirming that the righteous would indeed live on earth "forever."

Reactions as lady shares conversations with JW

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

tcherry_bee said:

"Keep going girl."

Thompson Onuoha said:

"Its a basic but powerful teaching. The RIGHTEOUS will posses the earth. One needs to follow God's laws to gain his favor. The righteous will posses the EARTH. The vast majority of righteous humans will live here on earth forever. Keep learning more!! ❤️❤️"

RealBlessing said:

"I done catch you here….we are everywhere."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Ex-JW shares beliefs she thought were normal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Jehovah's Witness former member has shared five beliefs and practices she had been indulging herself into when she was a member.

The lady took to social media to explain in detail the practices she had earlier thought were normal practices among all Christians.

The first practice she highlighted was JW members being encouraged to always carry a "go-bags" for Armageddon.

The lady's explanation sparked buzz, with one of the five practices raising many questions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng