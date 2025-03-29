Romiti Amaechi, the former minister of transportation and an ex-Rivers governor, has said that the political crisis rocking Rivers was about the sharing of money

Amaechi alleged that President Bola Tinubu has a hand in the political crisis rocking Rivers state, adding that there are rumours that any governor who would not support the president in 2027 would be removed

The former governor also challenged suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, to tell Nigerians the cause of their fight if it was not about sharing money and 2027 politics

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Rotimi Amaechi, a two-term former governor of Rivers state, has claimed that the rift between the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, now minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is about the sharing of money.

Amaechi, who served as minister of transportation under the immediate past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, commented in an interview on Wednesday, March 29.

Amaechi said state of emergency declaration is illegal

According to The Punch, the former governor also maintained that President Bola Tinubu's proclamation of the state of emergency in Rivers state was unconstitutional. His statement reads in part:

“The fight between the current governor of Rivers State and the FCT minister is about sharing money. If not, what is the quarrel? Nigerians don’t dislike corruption anymore. I’ve not seen anybody on the street querying what the problem is."

Amaechi then challenged Wike and Fubara to speak to the public and tell Nigerians the root of the problem. He lamented that Rivers is the only state in Nigeria that is being denied democracy, and military rule is being imposed on the people.

Rivers crisis: How governor can be removed

The former minister cited section 188 of the Nigerian constitution, which stipulated that the governor can only leave office through death, resignation or impeachment, adding that the president did not have the power to remove a governor.

According to the former governor, President Tinubu has a hand in the political crisis rocking the oil-rich state because he was plotting to remove governors who may not support him in the 2027 governorship election in Nigeria.

Amaechi further alleged that there are rumours that if any governor is not careful, President Tinubu will remove him. He concluded that the political crisis in the state was about money and the 2027 politics.

Amaechi querrued Tinubu on emergency rule

The former minister then queried why the president would declare a state of emergency in Rivers because of the bombing of pipelines while insecurity persists in other parts of the country. He wondered if the president would declare a state of emergency in other states with insecurity as well.

He explained that the president can't declare a state of emergency because he was democratically elected. He stressed that issues of security persisted in the North East, the North West, the South East and the South South.

He stressed that securing the blown pipeline was not the responsibility of the governor but that of the sole duty of the president. He then asked why a man who did not commit any offence was being punished.

Wike's security did not invade Fubara's private residence

