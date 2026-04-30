A young lady shared her experience of living with a roommate who seemingly valued her privacy very much

In a now-viral video posted via her TikTok account, she disclosed how her roommate went to great lengths to divide their room

Mixed reactions followed the video on TikTok, as some people supported the roommate while others criticised her actions

A young lady posted footage online showing the state of her shared accommodation after she came back from school.

She disclosed that her roommate made unexpected changes to their room to create separation.

Lady captures the thick materials her roommate used in partitioning room. Photo credit: @amurh236/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Roommate divides room with wrappers

A clip of the room's current state was shared through the TikTok account @amurh236.

The student explained that she had arrived from campus and discovered that her roommate had already sectioned off part of the room.

Two thick materials had been hung to cover the area and mark a boundary between their sides.

She expressed shock at the development and said she was lost for words when she saw what had been done.

The video showed the divided space and quickly attracted attention on the platform.

She captioned it:

"POV: I just came back from campus only to find out that my roommate has separated her side of the room. I'm speechless."

Young lady expresses shock after discovering roommate partitioned their shared room. Photo credit: @amurh236/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as roommate partitions room

As the video began circulating on TikTok, viewers started sharing their thoughts on the roommate’s decision.

The arrangement caused mixed reactions among those who watched the post, with opinions split over the action taken.

Some users who commented backed the roommate and suggested that wanting personal space was understandable in a shared room.

They argued that the roommate needed privacy and boundaries while living with another person.

Others, however, took a different view and disapproved of the roommate's action.

@Y_maz said:

"There's honestly nothing wrong in wanting privacy. Hope we can respect that as people."

@Trevor_xvs said:

"Wait for her to calm down and ask her if she is ok, then tell her you understand some ppl need privacy and you will respect that. but can you both talk about it."

@phumlamlenga said:

"I think I love you room mates. I would laugh my lungs out as soon as I enter that place."

@carolnziyana said:

"Sharing a room is horrible. I used to have a bad room mate 1st year. In my 2nd year I was the horrible room mate. I dont even know why I was like that and I still feel bad. Hai this thing of sharing rooms haikhona."

@Mangurie added:

"I believe that a roommate experience is supposed to teach you how to coexist with people you have nothing to benefit from. This is character development for sure. It will teach you that you don't have to get along with everyone but you can respect everyone's choices."

See the post below:

Lady captures roommate's strange behavior

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shared a hilarious video of her roommate acting in an unusual manner at home, and the clip went viral.

In the funny clip, the young lady was seen making some funny sounds and gestures while her roommate recorded the moment.

Source: Legit.ng