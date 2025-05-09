In a significant political realignment, all three serving senators from Kebbi state have announced their defection from the opposition PDP to the ruling APC following a closed-door meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senators from Kebbi state have agreed to dump their party and join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by Daily Trust, the Senators involved in the defection are Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), and Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South).

The decision followed hours of meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa on Friday, May 9.

Among those present at the meeting were the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, Kebbi state governor, Nasir Idris; Sokoto state governor, Ahmad Aliyu; and the minister of budget and economic planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu.

Friday’s agreement by the senators is a continuation of the new acquisitions by the ruling APC.

APC's new additions: Ganduje speaks

Meanwhile, Ganduje assured Nigerians that the recent influx of defectors into the ruling party, including three sitting senators from Kebbi, will be smoothly managed in line with the party’s constitution and established mechanisms.

Speaking to journalists at the presidential villa in Abuja after leading the defecting lawmakers to meet with President Tinubu on Friday, May 9, Ganduje said the APC remains a disciplined and structured party capable of absorbing new members without disruption.

Ganduje said, as quoted by The Nigerian Tribune:

“Our constitution is very clear about this, and beyond that, we have the political dexterity to manage such affairs.

“So, I assure you there will be a smooth integration.”

