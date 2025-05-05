President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made a serious confession almost years after assuming office on May 29, 2023

The president said he almost away from reading newspapers and watching television during his early days in office

According to President Tinubu, it was challenging when he started in 2023 and he got discouraged

Katsina state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he almost ran away from the media entirely during his early days in office.

Tinubu said he was so overwhelmed by the economic challenges in the country.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Tinubu stated this while speaking during a visit to Katsina state over the weekend.

Why I almost ran away, Tinubu confesses

Tinubu confessed that the wave of criticism and tough realities of leadership almost made him withdraw from reading newspapers and watching broadcast.

“When we started, it was challenging, and I almost ran away from watching or reading the newspapers.”

“I got discouraged but stayed put on my decisions, believing that the ability of a leader to take decisions at the right time is the hallmark of leadership.”

The President claimed all the difficult economic decisions he took are now beginning to yield positive results.

“Nigeria is a success, the economy is turning around, it has bent the corner,”

Presidency blasts Adesina over claims

Recall that the Nigerian government criticised the outgoing African Development Fund (AfDB) President Akinwumi Adesina for claiming that Nigerians are worse off today than they were in 1960.

President Bola Tinubu’s special adviser on information, Bayo Onanuga, dismissed Adesina’s statements and claimed his economic data was inaccurate and incomplete.

Onanuga provided detailed GDP figures dating back to 1960 and likened Adesina's criticism to the Labour Party's Peter Obi's style.

“The only thing I miss is Buhari”: says Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu, during a dinner in Katsina state, declared that he misses former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as “Mr. Integrity”.

Tinubu’s visit to Katsina was part of a two-day official engagement to commission completed projects under Governor Dikko Radda’s leadership.

In a widely shared video, Tinubu praised Buhari’s commitment to the development of both Katsina state and Nigeria as a whole.

