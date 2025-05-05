President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has deployed two newly appointed Federal Permanent Secretaries

Tinubu deployed the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries to key federal ministries on Monday, May 5, 2025

The director of press at the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Eno Olotu, shared more details about the deployment

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, May 5, 2025, approved the deployment of two newly appointed Federal Permanent Secretaries to key ministries.

Tinubu deployed the Permanent Secretaries to enhance governance and promote effective service delivery.

President Bola Tinubu deploys two new Permanent Secretaries to enhance governance and promote effective service delivery. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The President deployed Rafiu Adeladan to the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, and Dr. Mukhtar Mohammed to the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy.

The Director, Public Relations, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Eno Olotu, made this known in a statement issued on Monday, May 5, 2025, in Abuja.

Olotu said the permanent secretaries are expected to bring experience, professionalism, and innovation to their respective roles.

According to The Punch, he disclosed that the permanent secretaries were appointed following a competitive selection process.

“The HCSF, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, congratulated the new appointees and urged them to demonstrate professionalism, accountability, and leadership in their new assignments.

“She reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening institutional capacity and ensuring efficient policy implementation across ministries,”

Who is a permanent secretary

Permanent Secretary is the highest-ranking civil servant within a ministry or department in Nigeria.

They acted as the Chief Accounting Officer, responsible for the day-to-day operations, and are accountable to the Honorable Minister.

Tinubu approves redeployment, posting of permanent secretaries

Recall that President Tinubu-led federal government approved a major redeployment of permanent secretaries.

Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, disclosed this in a statement made available to the press.

The OHCSF directs all redeployed permanent secretaries to complete their formalities by December 31, 2024.

Permanent secretary: 19 directors fail qualifying exam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that some directors shortlisted for the position of permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service had performed below expectations.

The report disclosed that 19 out of the 38 directors failed the qualifying examination initiated by the FG through the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

The director of press at OHCSF, Eno Olotu, shared further updates on the recruitment process for the prestigious position.

