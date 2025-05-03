President Tinubu, during a dinner in Katsina state, declared that he misses former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as “Mr. Integrity”

Tinubu’s visit to Katsina was part of a two-day official engagement to commission completed projects under Governor Dikko Radda’s leadership

In a widely shared video, Tinubu praised Buhari’s commitment to the development of both Katsina state and Nigeria as a whole

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has openly expressed his admiration and longing for his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, during a dinner event held in his honour in Katsina state on Friday, May 2.

Tinubu enjoys dinner with Katsina leaders, declares he misses Buhari. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The president, who is on a two-day working visit to commission key projects by Governor Dikko Radda’s administration, made the remark while praising Buhari’s legacy of integrity and service to the nation.

In a trending video, Tinubu said:

"I have enjoyed a meal and the company of the great people of Katsina. The only thing I miss is my predecessor in office, Muhammadu Buhari. As Mr. Integrity, he has loved this state and committed himself to the development of this country."

Nigerians react as Tinubu says he misses Buhari

In Katsina state, Tinubu said he missed Buhari, his predecessor. Photo credit: Dada Olusegun

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below;

@SteveIkenna1 tweeted:

"Buhari conspicuously absent… 2027 go sweet."

@N__prime tweeted:

"You are too late, after all the names calling him?"

@Ubando001 tweeted:

"Damage control, I thought they say that they inherited dead economy why now the Mr integrity? Jangle is maturing."

@Rozam1030 tweeted:

"The man has ran away from the country he destroyed."

@AnthonyMustaph tweeted:

"Buhari lives in Kaduna and currently visiting London.

"The biggest and loudest cry of agony you are going to hear from Biafruads and Obidiots in 2027 is going to come when after giving them false hope, the whole North would move to endorse the president for a second term."

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu will inaugurate the Katsina Agricultural Mechanisation Centre, a major stride toward modernising farming in Northern Nigeria.

The centre, built by Woerka Nigeria Ltd., aims to boost food security, provide mechanised tools, and create skilled jobs through technology transfer.

Governor Radda’s administration viewed the project as a foundation for long-term agricultural growth and economic self-reliance in the region.

Watch the video below;

Read more about Buhari here:

Katsina governor declares public holiday over Tinubu’s visit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Dikko Radda declared Friday, May 2, as a work-free day for civil servants to join in welcoming President Bola Tinubu to Katsina state.

President Tinubu will commission several major projects executed by Governor Radda's administration during his visit.

Governor Radda made this announcement during his Workers’ Day address on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng