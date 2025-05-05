2029 Presidency: 2 Steps Atiku Had Taken to Sack Tinubu
- President Bola Tinubu must be ready to face a serious battle in securing his re-election come 2027, as the opposition is keen on repeating history in the next general election
- This is as Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, recently took two major steps to sack the president in the 2027 election
- Atiku's call for a coalition in alliance with the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has become a pointer of their readiness to sack Tinubu
CHECK OUT: Understand How to Create a Steady Income with Subscriptions and Exclusive Content — So You’re Not Just Hoping for the Next Payout, You Know It’s Coming
Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, has been making permutations to make history in the 2027 presidential election and become the second politician in Nigeria to defeat the incumbent president in Nigeria.
While President Bola Tinubu will be contesting for a second term in office in the 2027 election, the former vice president has consistently said that the incumbent can be defeated in the forthcoming poll through a coalition.
While he has been championing the call for a coalition ahead of the 2027 election to defeat President Tinubu, he has also made three major moves by political calculation and analysis recently to actualise his long-time aspiration.
Below are the recent moves:
Kaduna pilgrimage and meeting with Buhari
Atiku recently joined the throngs of politicians who made pilgrimages to the residence of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna state. His visit to Buhari has been considered a political statement ahead of the next election.
The former vice president was accompanied by former governors Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Achike Udenwa (Imo), Gabriel Suswam of Benue, Jibrilla Bindow (Adamawa) and former minister of communication, Isa Pantami.
El-Rufai as a place-holder for Atiku in SDP
The former Kaduna state governor, who recently dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has been described as a placeholder for the former vice president in his new party.
Like Atiku, El-Rufai has been calling for a coalition to unseat President Tinubu. The duo have held a press conference and explained the reason the president should be voted out in 2027.
Criticism against Atiku, El-Rufai's alliance
However, Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), alleged that the celebrated defection of El-Rufai from the APC to the SDP was to be a placeholder for Atiku, should the PDP governors deny him the party's ticket.
Galadima made the allegation in a television interview, adding that the former governor had previously attacked the former vice president and wondered why Atiku agreed to work with El-Rufai.
Also speaking on the coalition Atiku and El-Rufai have been advocating for, Oladotun Hassan, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, posited that the former vice president should have known that the former governor should not be trusted.
"I think Atiku should have learnt that Nasir El-Rufai is always quick to announce himself as the most clever and cleanest person in the political space, as if he doesn't have any holes in his cupboard. This kind of man is deceitful. He was the same man who went to the kind of Aregbesola to blow his head that they should stop promoting godfatherism and setting him against Asiwaju and they're worst of enemies today, which ought not to be."
APC crisis: Buhari speaks on defection of loyalists
Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly expressed indifference about his loyalists dumping the President Bola Tinubu-led APC.
Reports had it that the APC governors who visited the former president were seeking his intervention to stop the CPC bloc from dumping the party.
It was also stated that the CPC remained the largest bloc, with ruling party governors fearing that their defection would doom the APC.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng
Barrister Oladotun Hassan (Public Affairs analyst) Barrister Oladotun Hassan, a Public Affairs analyst, is the secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, Epe Branch. He is also the executive project director of Lawyers for Reform Group. Barrister Hassan is a member of the Section for Public Interest and Development Law (SPIDEL), the NBA Security Agencies Relations Committee. He is the president of the Nigerian Youths Coalition, secretary general of Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council, and president of the Yoruba Council Worldwide.