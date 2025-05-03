President Tinubu urges APC governors to focus on tangible results and ignore criticism from opposition leaders during his visit to Katsina

He inaugurated key projects in Katsina, including a 24-km bypass road and the Katsina Agricultural Mechanised Centre, to strengthen infrastructure and food security

Tinubu reiterated his commitment to supporting agricultural reforms, national security, and empowering Nigerian farmers for future prosperity

Katsina, Katsina state - President Bola Tinubu has issued a strong message to governors across Nigeria, urging them to concentrate on delivering tangible results for their citizens and to disregard "armchair critics" who may try to distract them.

A statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, and cited by Legit.ng on Saturday, April 3, noted that Tinubu made the call during a two-day working visit to Katsina.

The President, during the visit, spoke to a gathering of APC governors and officials, reminding them that their work will speak louder than any opposition claims.

He emphasised the importance of focusing on the people and their immediate needs.

Tinubu inaugurates key infrastructure projects in Katsina

While in Katsina, President Tinubu inaugurated several key infrastructure projects completed by Governor Dikko Radda, including a 24-kilometre Eastern Bypass Road, which links Dutsin-ma Road to Yandaki in Kaita Local Government Area.

This vital road also connects Kano and Daura roads, making significant improvements to the state's transport network.

He also commissioned the Katsina Agricultural Mechanised Centre, a project designed to strengthen food security in the state, highlighting his commitment to advancing agricultural development.

"Let the people be at the heart of your programmes. Your hard work and concrete achievements will answer any criticism. Ignore distractions — your results will speak for you," Tinubu said.

Support for governors facing challenges

Addressing the challenges faced by governors, particularly in states plagued by insecurity, Tinubu acknowledged the struggles of Katsina, which has been grappling with banditry and terrorism.

However, he commended Governor Radda for his resilience and progress in the face of adversity.

“We have decided for peace and stability. I know you face terrorism and banditry attacks in the state, but you have shown determination and courage to move Katsina forward. You will not walk alone. The federal government will be with you." Tinubu stated.

The President also pointed out that hunger and poverty remain significant threats to peace in the country.

He underscored the importance of addressing these issues through agricultural development and food security initiatives.

Tinubu speaks on his vision for agricultural reform

In his address, President Tinubu outlined his vision for agricultural reform as a key driver of Nigeria’s prosperity.

He stressed the need for a shift away from reliance on oil, advocating for increased investment in mechanisation and water management to modernise farming practices.

“The remarkable progress in the state will continue to be rewarded. Agriculture is at the heart of our progress. We must invest in mechanisation and water management. The old style of agriculture is gone," Tinubu affirmed.

He also announced the revitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture, which will help improve access to funding for farmers of all sizes.

Tinubu’s focus on agriculture is aimed at empowering Nigerians, creating jobs, and ensuring food security across the country.

Tinubu hails Governor Radda

Tinubu commended Governor Radda’s achievements in less than two years in office, recognising his efforts in agriculture, education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

The President described Radda as a "patriot" and a "progressive mind" who has made significant strides in improving the state.

“I listened to your report card. It is a big task. In just half of your tenure, you have made remarkable progress. The commitment you have shown and the efforts you have put into government are highly commendable," he said.

