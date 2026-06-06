A young man celebrated as he emerged as the best-graduating doctor from the College of Health Sciences in Olabisi Onabanjo University

He listed his academic achievements, including his UTME score and seven distinctions he got during his course of study

The scholar also shared that he bagged eight A1’s in his WASSCE, amid other academic achievements he attained

A newly-inducted doctor at Olabisi Onabanjo University celebrated as he emerged as the best in his set.

He revealed his scores in the 2018 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

OOU Best-Graduating Doctor With 7 Distinctions Shares UTME Score He Used For Admission

Source: UGC

OOU best-graduating doctor lists academic achievements

On his LinkedIn page, Oloruntoba Ettu shared that he bagged seven distinctions and emerged best student in multiple courses.

His LinkedIn post read

"My heart is full, after a long, arduous journey of 8 years that culminated in the following achievements: Best Graduating Student, 32nd set of graduating doctors, Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences, Olabisi Onabanjo University (OACHS, OOU); Best Academic Result in OACHS, OOU history at time of graduation (2026)

"Distinction in Anatomy, Distinction in Physiology, Distinction in Biochemistry, Distinction in Pathology, Distinction in Pharmacology, Distinction in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Distinction in Internal Medicine.

"Best Student in Physiology, Best Student in Biochemistry, Best Student in Pharmacology, Best Student in Paediatrics, Best Student in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Best Student in Internal Medicine

"Prof Adenike Grange's Prize for the Best Student in Paediatrics Altis Magnus' Award of Academic Excellence OOUMSA Exemplar Award First Position, Dr Jay Samuels Inter-Medical Students' Association Quiz Competition, Community of Medicine, University of Ibadan. Best Graduating Data Cleaning Intern, Remily TIQ School of Tech Cohort 1 .

"First Position, 2018 Ogun State Chemistry Competition, Chemical Society of Nigeria, Ogun State Chapter. In 2018 WASSCE: A1 in Mathematics, A1 in Physics, A1 in Chemistry, A1 in Biology, A1 in Geography, A1 in Economics, A1 in Civic Education, A1 in Radio, Television and Electronics Work.

"In 2018 UTME: 96 in Physics, 89 in Chemistry, 85 in Biology, 77 in Use of English. Total: 347."

Reactions trail OOU graduate's achievements

Inimfom Inyang said:

Congratulations doc 7 distinctions is really stellar

Israel Oluwafemi said:

Congratulations Oloruntoba Ettu

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class.

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng