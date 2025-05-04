Rivers' Emergency Rule: Tinubu Under Pressure Over Fubara's Reinstatement "A Big Day"
- Political stakeholders in oil-rich Rivers state have said having shown sufficient regret for his actions or inactions, Governor Siminalayi Fubara deserves to be reinstated
- Certain stakeholders posit that the reinstatement of Fubara on Thursday, May 29, would make more sense to the people of Rivers state
- Legit.ng reports that May 29 is Democracy Day in Nigeria, a national public holiday in the country to commemorate the restoration of democracy in 1999, celebrated on June 12
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.
Port Harcourt, Rivers state - There are speculations that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is under intense pressure from prominent Nigerians over the current emergency rule in Rivers state.
President Tinubu may reinstate the suspended governor, Siminalayi Fubara, by May 29.
Prince Ogbonna Nwuke, a former member of the house of representatives, said, according to a report by Vanguard on Sunday, May 4:
"Everything is in the realm of speculations.
“I think as a democrat, the president should use the May 29, which is a big day in our country’s political history, to convince the whole world that he is indeed a true democrat by reinstating Governor Fubara, his deputy and the House of Assembly”.
On her part, Ann Kio Briggs, spokesperson for the Ijaw Republican Assembly (IRA), believes that the reinstatement of Fubara on May 29 would make more sense to the people of the state.
She said:
“He has to be reinstated on May 29, being Democracy Day, so that the governor can join his colleague governors to celebrate his second year in office”.
Briggs explained that the entire Rivers people would appreciate Tinubu if he could “bring back our governor on May 29.
She added:
"That is our Democracy Day. It will bring a lot of succour to the people of the state who have suffered as a result of the crisis in the past two years”.
Rivers: Fubara's reconciliation moves
Meanwhile, Fubara recently visited Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), at his Abuja residence to beg for reconciliation.
The visit came a few days after Fubara held a meeting in London with President Tinubu over his (Fubara) political feud with Wike, which led to Tinubu declaring an emergency rule in the oil-rich Rivers and suspending Fubara and other elected officials for an initial six months.
Legit.ng learnt from sources that Fubara was led to Wike’s residence by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state and Olusegun Osoba, a former governor of the southwest state.
Wike's ally questions Fubara's sincerity on peace move
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Samuel Nwanosike, an associate of Wike, criticised Fubara for allowing his supporters to continue protests while calling for peace in the state.
Nwanosike said Governor Fubara cannot claim to seek peace and at the same time allow his supporters to insult people on social media platforms and stage protests on the streets. He warned that these could create unrest.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.