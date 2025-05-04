Political stakeholders in oil-rich Rivers state have said having shown sufficient regret for his actions or inactions, Governor Siminalayi Fubara deserves to be reinstated

Certain stakeholders posit that the reinstatement of Fubara on Thursday, May 29, would make more sense to the people of Rivers state

Legit.ng reports that May 29 is Democracy Day in Nigeria, a national public holiday in the country to commemorate the restoration of democracy in 1999, celebrated on June 12

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - There are speculations that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is under intense pressure from prominent Nigerians over the current emergency rule in Rivers state.

President Tinubu may reinstate the suspended governor, Siminalayi Fubara, by May 29.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara says he wants peace in Rivers state amid President Bola Tinubu's state of emergency.

Prince Ogbonna Nwuke, a former member of the house of representatives, said, according to a report by Vanguard on Sunday, May 4:

"Everything is in the realm of speculations.

“I think as a democrat, the president should use the May 29, which is a big day in our country’s political history, to convince the whole world that he is indeed a true democrat by reinstating Governor Fubara, his deputy and the House of Assembly”.

On her part, Ann Kio Briggs, spokesperson for the Ijaw Republican Assembly (IRA), believes that the reinstatement of Fubara on May 29 would make more sense to the people of the state.

She said:

“He has to be reinstated on May 29, being Democracy Day, so that the governor can join his colleague governors to celebrate his second year in office”.

Briggs explained that the entire Rivers people would appreciate Tinubu if he could “bring back our governor on May 29.

She added:

"That is our Democracy Day. It will bring a lot of succour to the people of the state who have suffered as a result of the crisis in the past two years”.

Rivers: Fubara's reconciliation moves

Meanwhile, Fubara recently visited Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), at his Abuja residence to beg for reconciliation.

The visit came a few days after Fubara held a meeting in London with President Tinubu over his (Fubara) political feud with Wike, which led to Tinubu declaring an emergency rule in the oil-rich Rivers and suspending Fubara and other elected officials for an initial six months.

Legit.ng learnt from sources that Fubara was led to Wike’s residence by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state and Olusegun Osoba, a former governor of the southwest state.

Wike's ally questions Fubara's sincerity on peace move

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Samuel Nwanosike, an associate of Wike, criticised Fubara for allowing his supporters to continue protests while calling for peace in the state.

Nwanosike said Governor Fubara cannot claim to seek peace and at the same time allow his supporters to insult people on social media platforms and stage protests on the streets. He warned that these could create unrest.

