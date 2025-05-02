Governor Dikko Radda has declared Friday, May 2, as a work-free day for civil servants to join in welcoming President Bola Tinubu to Katsina state

President Tinubu will during his visit, commission several major projects executed by Governor Radda's administration

Governor Radda made this announcement during his Workers’ Day address on Thursday, May 1, 2025

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina state has declared Friday, May 2, a public holiday to enable civil servants to participate in welcoming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the state for the commissioning of key projects completed by his administration.

Katsina governor declares work-free day in honour of Tinubu's visit to the state.

Governor Radda disclosed this on Thursday, May 1, after his address at the 2025 International Workers’ Day celebration organized by the Katsina state council of the organized labour.

“I am pleased to inform you that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be visiting Katsina State tomorrow to commission several key projects we have completed over the past two years.

“In light of this, I hereby declare tomorrow a work-free day, so that civil servants can join us in giving the President a warm and honorable welcome,” Governor Radda said.

Addressing this year’s theme, “Reclaiming the Civic Space Amid Economic Hardship,” Governor Radda commended Katsina workers for their dedication and commitment to service despite challenging times.

Governor Radda reaffirms his administration's staunch commitment to civil servants' welfare through several key initiatives implemented over the past year.

"Our civil service remains the engine room of governance, and my administration will continue to prioritize the welfare of all workers in Katsina State. The various interventions we have made demonstrate our commitment to creating a motivated workforce that can effectively deliver public services to our people," said the governor.

Why Tinubu will visit Katsina state

Radda wants workers to participate as Tinubu commissions key projects in Katsina state.

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu will inaugurate the Katsina Agricultural Mechanisation Centre, a major stride toward modernising farming in Northern Nigeria.

The centre, built by Woerka Nigeria Ltd., aims to boost food security, provide mechanised tools, and create skilled jobs through technology transfer.

Governor Radda’s administration viewed the project as a foundation for long-term agricultural growth and economic self-reliance in the region.

Katsina governor distributes 40,000 goats

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Katsina Governor Dikko Umaru Radda launched a N5.7 billion Goat Rearing Initiative Programme, targeting 40,000 beneficiaries across the state.

The initiative, according to Radda, aims to empower local farmers, particularly women, through training in modern livestock management and financial support.

The governor detailed how residents will benefit from the initiative as he thanked President Bola Tinubu for creating the Ministry of Livestock Development.

